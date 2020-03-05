Nqaba Bhanga to stand as Nelson Mandela Bay Mayoral Candidate

The DA Provincial Leader in the Eastern Cape, Nqaba Bhanga, has resigned as a Member of the Provincial Legislature in Bhisho to stand as the party’s mayoral candidate in Nelson Mandela Bay.

“Following my resignation from the Legislature, I will be sworn in as a councillor and will be rejoining the Democratic Alliance’s Nelson Mandela Bay caucus to stand as mayoral candidate.

This has not been an easy decision for me, but I believe that Nelson Mandela Bay, the city of my birth, is in crisis and requires urgent intervention.

It needs men and women who can change this situation for the better. The city can’t continue in this tragedy of collapsing services and governance,”said Bhanga.

Former Member of the Provincial Legislature, Kobus Botha, who is currently serving as a proportional representative councillor in the Nelson Mandela Bay council will be returning to the Legislature.