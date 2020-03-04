Support the JBay Recycling Project

Support the JBay Recycling Project
Jeffreys Bay 4 March 2020

The JBay Recycling Project in Pellsrus, Jeffreys Bay, is looking for volunteers to assist them between 11:30 to 17:00 on Mondays.

Volunteers between the ages of 10 and 85, are needed to help set up the “shop” at 11:30.

This involves carrying boxes filled with stock, getting clothes on rails and unpacking toys and shoes. Assistance is furthermore required to help the children waiting in line for their turn to hand in their recyclables and in return receive some “mula” which they can swop for toiletries, food, school supplies and clothes.

Volunteers are also needed to help in the shop. They can furthermore assist with weighing and sorting the recyclable material brought to the project by the children, as well as recording all recyclables and helping the children wash their hands.

Duties also include handing out of food, registering children, filing of registration cards and stock taking.

The project is furthermore in need of volunteers with first aid knowledge to assist with minor injuries between 14:00 and 16:00.

The only qualifications that volunteers need are love in their hearts and a willingness to help.

The JBay Recycling Project operates from the Sunshine Service Centre next to the Madiba Bay Crèche in Sarah Baartman Avenue every Monday from 12:30.

At the end of 2019, the project had 6 229 individual visits and collected 53.9 tonnes of recyclable materials in 37 trading days.

Contact project coordinator Tanja Lategan at 084 684 6771 or send an email to [email protected]

Visit their website at www.jbayrecyclingproject.org

