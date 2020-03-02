Two drug dealers sentenced to eight years in jail

Jeffreys Bay 2 March 2020

Two men, who were arrested at an accident scene for transporting mandrax tablets on N2 near Jeffreys Bay in April 2017, have been sentenced to an effective eight years imprisonment each in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court.

South African Police spokesperson, Sergeant Majola Nkohli says 45-year-old Ibrahim Nkurunziza and 30-year-old Gadusi Matangalo and two female passengers were travelling in a Honda Ballade on the N2, when the driver of the vehicle lost control and it veered off the road near Jeffreys Bay.

An traffic officer at the scene witnessed Nkurunziza removing a suspicious parcel from the Honda and placing it into the boot of another vehicle, an Opel Corsa, that had arrived at the scene.

The police were informed, and both vehicles were searched.

Nkohli says a total of 1 032 mandrax tablets with a street value of R61 920 were found stashed in plastic bags inside the Corsa.

Five suspects were arrested for dealing in drugs.

An investigation linked two of the five suspects to the case, which led to their conviction in November last year.

The other three suspects could not be linked to the crime and were acquitted.

