New sewer plant for St Francis Bay

Just three months after the opening of the Kruisfontein Waste Water Treatment Works, another state-of-the-art sewer plant has been completed in the Kouga region.

The Waste Water Treatment Works (WWTW) at St Francis Bay was officially opened last week.

The multi-year upgrade was done at a cost of R 31-million by contractor Prentec and consulting engineers SRK.

Tiaan Claassen, of SRK, said the main purpose of the upgrade had been to increase the capacity of the plant from 750kl/day to 2 Ml/day to cater for future developments in the St Francis Bay area.

“SRK was responsible for designing and implementing the upgrade, including the implementation of additional infrastructure to meet the increased volumetric and organic loading of the works.”

Municipal Manager Charl du Plessis, who had the honour of cutting the ribbon, congratulated Prentec and SRK on their expert handling of the contract.

“Their overall performance was of a very high standard and the quality of work excellent. The upgrade was also completed on time and well within the budget.

“The safety standards on site were also exemplary, with a total of 78 043 no-loss-time-injury hours reached. This is almost unheard of in the industry,” he said.

Article continues below...

He commended Prentec director Stewart Buchanan, project manager Duncan Klinkert and site agent Willie Lyons for this achievement.

Kouga Mayor Horatio Hendricks said the increased sewer bulk capacity would allow for further development opportunities in the St Francis area.

“The upgraded plant also now puts in place the capacity needed for the planned RDP project in the area, set to benefit at least 2 000 households.”

He further commended the contractors for using local labour as far as was possible.

“A total of 44 639 worker hours was completed by local labour on the project, most from the surrounding communities.

“Some 10% of the contract was also sub-contracted to local Exempted Micro Enterprises (EMEs).”