How to protect yourself against the CoronaVirus

The CoronaVirus is starting to spread across the world with new cases being reported in Italy, New Zealand and Japan, causing concern that the 2020 Olypic Games may need to be cancelled.

Most people who become infected experience mild illness and recover, but it can be more severe for others.

What can you do to protect yourself against the CoronaVirus?

Wash your hands frequently

Regularly and thoroughly clean your hands with an alcohol-based hand rub or wash them with soap and water.

Why? Washing your hands with soap and water or using alcohol-based hand rub kills viruses that may be on your hands.

Maintain social distancing

Maintain at least 1 metre distance between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing.

Why? When someone coughs or sneezes they spray small liquid droplets from their nose or mouth which may contain virus. If you are too close, you can breathe in the droplets, including the COVID-19 virus if the person coughing has the disease.

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth Why? Hands touch many surfaces and can pick up viruses. Once contaminated, hands can transfer the virus to your eyes, nose or mouth. From there, the virus can enter your body and can make you sick.