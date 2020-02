A Tsitsikamma forest dam is being lit up by the milky way, while a wind farm lights up the horizon with its red lights.

The Milky Way is the galaxy that contains our Solar System, with the name describing the galaxy’s appearance from Earth: a hazy band of light seen in the night sky formed from stars that cannot be individually distinguished by the naked eye.

This magnificent photo was taken by St Francis Bay photographer Clive Wright