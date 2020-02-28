Jeffreys Bay Bike Fest set to go full throttle

Jeffreys Bay Bike Fest set to go full throttle
Jeffreys Bay 28 February 2020

Bikers from all over South Africa will be throttling into Jeffreys Bay from 28 February to 1 March 2020 for the first ever Bikers Fest to be held in the town.

This family-friendly festival, held in partnership with Kouga Municipality, is open to bikers and non-bikers alike and the unstoppable biking programme is set to rev the engines of all festival attendees.

Most of the action will take place in the Jeffreys Bay Caravan Park.

Experiential Energy Zone

For some extreme two-wheeled action, Jeffrey’s Bay Bike Fest™ has all the wildest stunts, tricks and edge-of-your-seat moves performed by the most daring of South Africa’s bikers.

Catch two national biking heroes in the Le Riche Brother Stunt Riders show (12pm and 4pm daily) where extreme precision and high-pressure make for some world-class biking stunts.

Then it’s time to roll out the red carpet for Alfred ‘King Donut’ Matamela (10am and 2pm daily), a master biker who evolved from Limpopo cattle herder to Brand Ambassador for Yamaha.

And it’s also open to the crowd as bikers get the chance to burn some rubber and smoke the crowd at the Burnout Pit (10am to 7pm daily).

JBay Explorer Bike Route

For bikers wanting to use the Jeffrey’s Bay Bike Fest™ as a platform to explore the area and surrounds, there is an established JBay Explorer Bike Route which is the official route guide listing all the hottest places within 60km of the Jeffreys Bay Bike Fest™ location.

Bikers attending the festival will benefit from a number of specially-discounted products, as well as original products created specifically for Jeffreys Bay Bike Fest™ attendees.

Mayoral Mass Parade

The Mayor, Horatio Hendricks, will ride alongside renowned biker and local event organiser, Dean Gilbert, to lead the Mayoral Mass Parade which sets off from the parking lot of Neptune Terrace on Sunday, 1 March at 10am.

To set things in motion, the talented young musicians of the Brigade Brass Band will lead the Mayoral Mass Parade which will consist of a cross-section of South African biking clubs flying their flags and following the 22.6km route, ending at Jeffrey’s Bay Caravan Park.

The biking parade will also serve as a fundraising initiative for the Benevolent Fund.

Article continues below...

Power Play

It’s all about the fun at this year’s Power Play where attendees will get the chance to showcase their biking talents and physical prowess with Wheely Machine contests (10am to 7pm daily), Dyno Machine contests (10am to 7pm daily) and the age-old Arm-Wrestling Power Table.

Then biking clubs can go head-to-head (or wheel-to-wheel) in the Club Tug ‘o War zone (10am to 5pm daily), with some simulated racing action on the cards with Virtual Reality Bike Racing (10am to 5pm daily).

Rocking musicians

Throughout the Jeffreys Bay Bike Fest™, South Africa’s best musicians will keep attendees rocking at the Bike Rocker Stage at the Jeffreys Bay Caravan Park.

Top-class musicians will feature on this programme, including award-winning South African rock band, WONDERboom (Saturday, 29 February at 1.15pm); the big-haired drumming/singing dynamo rock sensation, Ghapi (Sunday, 1 March at 11.15am); and the guru of Afrikaans rock music, Koos Kombuis (Saturday, 29 February at 7.15pm)…among many others!

Some other Jeffrey’s Bay Bike Fest™ highlights include:

· Biker bars, beach bars and Ducati Food Village

· Jeffrey’s Bay Bike Fest™ Talent Search Competition – Friday, 28 February between 12pm and 7pm at the Bike Rocker Main Beach Stage – with a cash prize of R15 000 (pre-register at [email protected])

· Bike Rocker Stage featuring the Bike Fest SA™ Fashion Show & Battle of the Bands

· Street Vibes featuring Street Dancing, Busker Alley, Marching Brass Bands and Scottish Pipe Bands

· Custom Bike Show

