Resealing of Pellsrus road begins
Jeffreys Bay 27 February 2020

The resealing of Seekat Road in Pellsrus is under way.

According to a statement from the municipality, sections of the road will have to be closed for up to 48 hours at a time to allow for the new layer to dry.

“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may cause. Where possible, the road teams will try to leave one lane open.

“This may, however, not always be possible and alternative routes may have to be used,” Kouga Community Services Daniel Benson.

A number of other roads are due to be resealed in Kouga as the financial situation of the Municipality slowly but steadily improves under the DA Government that was voted in at the 2016 election.

Koraal Street in Jeffreys Bay is also going to be resealed as well as a portion of Dolphin Drive in Aston Bay.

Part of the Marina Road will also be resealed while roads in St Francis Bay and Humansdorp will receive attention once the adjustment budget of the Municipality has been approved by Council.

