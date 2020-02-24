Municipalities to intensify debt collection

Municipalities to intensify debt collection
South Africa 24 February 2020

The South Africa Local Government Association (SALGA) has resolved that the country’s municipalities embark on a rigorous debt collection and restructuring process – in an effort to prop up their coffers.

This intervention is part of wide-ranging plans announced yesterday by SALGA President Thembi Nkadimeng during the joint sitting debate on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address, delivered last Thursday.

In her address, Nkadimeng said SALGA has resolved on a two-phased approach to address the untenable Eskom and water boards debt, plaguing the local government sphere.

Municipal debt to Eskom and Water Boards and Water Trading Entity currently stands at R25 billion and R14.9 billion, respectively. Debt owed to municipalities for municipal services already delivered currently hovers around R170 billion.

She said largest component of debt relates to households, which account for close to R120 billion. While business debt constitutes about R25 billion, outstanding debtors for government are almost at R10 billion.

“All municipalities should urgently, aggressively and on an ongoing basis enforce their respective credit control management measures,” she said.

Nkadimeng said this phase should include targeting government properties and businesses through disconnection where there is sufficient merit, in line with their credit control policies.

Article continues below...

Part of the second phase will include conducting a rigorous analysis of the gross debt and restructure debts to ascertain realistically collectable debts and those that could be considered for write-off or repeal as historical uncollectable. This phase also includes installation of pre-paid meters.

SALGA, Nkadimeng said, supports the decision to restructure Eskom, as well as the policy commitment to an independent, State-owned transmission company with power planning, procurement and contracting, and system operation functions.

This would ensure a non-discriminatory access to the grid on level playing fields by incumbent Eskom generators, as well as new generation entrants, said Nkadimeng.

“For the benefit of our municipalities, we also welcome the policy commitment to a diversified, competitive generation sector, comprising a number of Eskom generators, public-private partnerships (PPPs), municipal generators, independent power producers (IPPs) and embedded generators on customers’ premises.

“Of particular appreciation are the measures to be in place to enable municipalities to procure their own power from independent power producers,” said Nkadimeng.

This, she said, will present municipalities with the ability to negotiate cheaper bulk electricity prices and as a consequence, pass these onto consumers, who are already under tremendous taxation strain.

Related Posts

load shedding jeffreys bay
Madness continues at Eskom

South Africans are barely into the new year, and despite President Ramaphosa’s assurance in December 2019 that there would be no…

06 Jan 2020
Huge anti nuclear protest in Jeffreys Bay

  Residents Jeffreys Bay were joined by international surf community and visitors to the town in a massive display of displeasure…

19 Jul 2010
power failure jeffreys bay, jeffreys bay
Lights stay on in Mpumalanga towns

There will be no electricity cut-off in the troubled Thaba Chweu local municipality in Mpumalanga, the provincial government has assured….

16 Oct 2013
Greenpeace joins call for Nuke free South Africa

Japan’s Prime Minister Naoto Kan has eventually admitted what many countries around the world already believe; atomic energy is inherently…

07 Aug 2011
Millions in arrears owed to Eskom

  It has been revealed in Parliament that municipalities and metros across South Africa owe Eskom R162,8 million in outstanding…

12 Jul 2010
Nuclear jobs will go to Port Elizabeth

Eskom has signed an agreement with the Coega Development Corporation (CDC) to support the South African government’s plans to build…

17 Mar 2017
Thyspunt not safe for a Nuclear Power Plant

Seismic tests have revealed that the Thyspunt site is not suitable for the building of a nuclear power plant due…

29 Nov 2016
Molefe calls for pre paid electricity for all South Africans

If  acting Eskom CEO Brian Molefe had his way every household and business in South Africa would be connected to…

23 Apr 2015
Thyspunt features on Carte Blanche

In Germany it was found that all types of cancer as well as leukaemia occurred significantly more frequently in the…

09 Aug 2011
Jabu Mabuza resigns as Chairman of Eskom

The turmoil at Eskom continues unabated with the announcement that Chairman Jabu Mabuza has resigned. Mabuza tendered his resignation on…

11 Jan 2020
Kouga must purchase power directly from Wind Farms

As Jeffreys Bay braces for another week of load shedding, the question has to be asked – what is the…

10 Dec 2018
load shedding jeffreys bay
Load shedding could last for months says Eskom

Eskom’s operational and financial performance continued to deteriorate in the six months to the end of September 2018, with the…

05 Dec 2018
We need the power but we dont need a Nuke at Thyspunt

The benefits of generating power from nuclear energy are outweighed by the negative influences that a power station will cause…

20 Feb 2011
Its time for Eskom to the restructured or privatised

Eskom is seeking a 15 % price increase in electricity over the next three years and South Africans simply cannot…

02 Sep 2018
Eskom urges Lesotho, Swaziland to use less power

Eskom said on Friday that Lesotho and Swaziland, with which it has firm power supply agreements, should lower consumption to…

16 Jan 2016