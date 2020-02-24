Bike Fest coming to Jeffreys Bay

About 5000 bikers are set to hit the road towards Jeffreys Bay for the inaugural Jeffreys Bay Bike Fest and music extravaganza to take place from 28 February to 1 March.

This thrill-seeking, family-friendly event forms part of the fourth annual Bike Fest SA 2020 – Africa’s biggest motorbike, music and lifestyle festival – that will rumble into a total of five towns.

“The Bike Fest, which originated on the KZN South Coast, has proved so popular that we are responding to market demand and taking the festival to four more locations across the country,” says event organiser, Vicky Wentzel – owner of Wozani Africa Events and co-founder of Africa Bike Week and South Coast Bike Fest.

“The festival destinations selected will showcase some of South Africa’s most incredible towns – inland and seaside destinations – and the dedicated event programme will ensure all ages and interests are catered for.

From the die-hard biker fans through to the musos and foodies, everyone will find something to enjoy at any of the Bike Fest SA 2020 festivals.”

Jeffreys Bay festival-goers can look forward to a myriad of fun and action-packed activities: biker and beach bars, virtual reality bike racing, talent search competition, live entertainment, street dancing and a bike show.

“We hope to attract a minimum of 5 000 visitors to the first JBay Bike Fest – starting small and growing into the future,” says Wentzel.

The event will be based at the Jeffreys Bay Caravan Park.