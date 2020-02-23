Kouga Business Forum to meet

Kouga Business Forum to meet
Jeffreys Bay 23 February 2020

Notice is hereby given in terms of clause 14.2 of the Constitution of the Kouga Business Forum (KBF), that an annual general meeting will be held at the Seashells Holiday Accommodation in Jeffreys Bay at 19:00 on Tuesday, March 3.

The following matters will be discussed during the meeting: approval of previous minutes (March 7, 2019), the chairperson’s annual report and approval of the 2019 financial statements.

Only members who have paid their membership fees for 2020 by March 3 will be allowed to vote.

Membership payments can still be made at the meeting. Receipts for the payment of the membership fees will be available at the meeting.

Article continues below...

For more information, contact Leilani Coetsee at 084 681 3702.

Photo: Isabeau Joubert

Related Posts

All systems go for the Billabong Pro

There is less than a month to go before the best surfers in the world will descend upon Jeffreys Bay…

22 Jun 2011
Photo of the day – Naukluft Park

The Namib-Naukluft National Park is a national park of Namibia encompassing part of the Namib Desert (considered the world’s oldest…

18 Dec 2012
GLA Matrics achieve 100 % pass rate

The 2018 Matric class of Global Leadership Academy (GLA) in Jeffreys Bay achieved a 100% pass rate for the seventh…

23 Jan 2019
5 things you need to know about the Marina Mile

The Marina Mile is one of the premier events on the Jeffreys Bay December holiday programme and takes place on…

28 Dec 2019
Full programme for JBay Winterfest

The worlds best surfers as well as South Africa’s iconic athletes, mountain bike enthusiasts, trail runners, avid fishermen and cold…

05 Jul 2016
J Bay Police recover stolen Pistol

A visitor from Port Elizabeth was attacked by gangsters near Ocean View recently and his pistol was stolen after he…

14 Apr 2011
R 87 million flood damage in Kouga

Recent floods in the Kouga have resulted in severe damage to roads and other infrastructure in the region. It will…

14 Jul 2011
J’Bay Rate Payers meeting tonight

Many residents are unhappy with the degradation of services in Jeffreys Bay that include regular sewage spills on the beach,…

22 Feb 2011
jeffreys bay
Municipality clamps down on illegal electrical connections

Illegal electricity wires were confiscated by Kouga Municipality and the Jeffreys Bay SAPS in a joint operation last week. Infrastructure…

01 Nov 2018
jeffreys bay
Motorists robbed and intimidated at Ocean View traffic circle

A Jeffreys Bay man was robbed of his cell phone near the Ocean View traffic circle yesterday afternoon. He had…

03 Jun 2018
Woman robbed on J'Bay beach

A morning stroll on the golden beaches of Jeffreys Bay turned into a nightmare for a local woman when she…

06 Dec 2011
No more Billabong Pro for Jeffreys Bay

The Billabong Pro Jeffreys Bay, Event No. 5 of 11 on the ASP World Championship Tour, has been officially downgraded…

24 Feb 2012
Natalie Du Toit to swim SA Champs in Jeffreys Bay

Marina Martinique is a hive of activity as the estate gears up to host the SA Open Water Swim Championships….

16 Apr 2011
Photo of the day – standing tall

A giraffe standing tall in the Makgadigadi pans, Botswana. This image captured by Jeffreys Bay photographer Joey Nel. Article continues…

31 Jul 2012
Water interruption in Jeffreys Bay

Major repairs will be done on the water pipe bridge crossing in Impala Street today Wednesday, 27 November. The work…

27 Nov 2019