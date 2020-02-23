Kouga Business Forum to meet

Notice is hereby given in terms of clause 14.2 of the Constitution of the Kouga Business Forum (KBF), that an annual general meeting will be held at the Seashells Holiday Accommodation in Jeffreys Bay at 19:00 on Tuesday, March 3.

The following matters will be discussed during the meeting: approval of previous minutes (March 7, 2019), the chairperson’s annual report and approval of the 2019 financial statements.

Only members who have paid their membership fees for 2020 by March 3 will be allowed to vote.

Membership payments can still be made at the meeting. Receipts for the payment of the membership fees will be available at the meeting.

For more information, contact Leilani Coetsee at 084 681 3702.

Photo: Isabeau Joubert