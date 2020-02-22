More Wine Estates confirmed for Wine On Water Festival in St Francis Bay

It has been an exciting week in St Francis Bay, as the Wine On Water (WoW) festival organisers have announced the latest round of wine estates to join those illustrious estates already confirmed.

The latest round of confirmations includes Babylonstoren, Chamonix, Highlands Road, Le Lude, Luka, Mellasat and Rudi Schultz Wines, as well as Muti Gin Distillery.

This fantastic list of wine estates joins the previously mentioned Hogan Wines, Newton Johnson, Tokara and Warwick Estates, as well as One33 Rum distillery, and the rest of the wine estates will be announced in the next few days.

So just quickly, if you don’t want to miss out – tickets are R475 pp, and sales have been decidedly quicker than expected. Grab here – https://www.quicket.co.za/events/97240-wine-on-water-st-francis-bay/?preview=t#/)

For those of you might not have seen the earlier media and communications, Wine On Water brought to you by Investec is a Rotary Club Of St Francis charity wine tasting festival, set to take place on the canals and at some of the wonderful waterside homes on the St Francis canals.

Water taxis will give rides to festival-goers, who will have the opportunity of tasting 20 of the finest wine estates in the country.

These estates will be set up on decks at private homes with tasting stations for their fine wines. Wine orders will then be processed by TOPS at the Superspar Village Square, the WoW retail partner.

Woodlands Dairy will be supplying snacks at the tasting stations.

At sunset on both days, a whole new party will kick off at the Quaysyde Restaurant and marquee tent. There will be delicious, locally produced food available, more craft drinks on offer, live music for all with the Grosvenor Road Band, and a whole lot of good times to be had.

The food on sale will be pizza from Quaysyde, and other food trucks and stands, including The Yellow Café for prego rolls, Gavin’s sushi, The Cape St Francis Resort for calamari.

TCS WiFi will be setting up a free, high-speed hot-spot in the area – so that revellers can upload their images and video clips to social media, or set up Facebook Live Streams to share their good times. Hashtags are #wowstfrancis#wineonwaterstfrancis

To find out more please visit www.wineonwater.co.za and should you have any hassles with booking your tickets online please email [email protected]

Photo: Darren Peens