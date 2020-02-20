DA lays charges against Andile Lungisa

The DA in Nelson Mandela Bay has laid criminal charges against Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Infrastructure and Engineering, Andile Lungisa, after allegedly getting involved in municipal tender processes.

A recent letter sent by Lungisa, to local companies, shows him deliberately flouting municipal laws by inviting companies to tender for a construction plant.

In accordance with legislation, councillors are not supposed to be involved in anything related to tenders and can be criminally charged if they are found to do so.

In terms of section 117 of the MFMA, a councillor may not be a member of a municipal bid committee or any other committee evaluating or approving tenders, quotations, contracts or other bids, nor attend any such meeting as an observer.

“I have already written to the Speaker, Cllr Buyelwa Mafaya and requested that this issue be referred to the rules and ethics committee for further investigation and a decision be taken on whether Lungisa should be sanctioned by council,” said Jonathan Lawack of the Democratic Alliance.

“We call on the police to act swiftly against anyone found to be guilty and ensure they face the full might of the law.

Under the ANC, the Metro has seen a massive decline in its financial stability and its ability to deliver basic services. The City is riddled with corruption and acts of criminality.

When the DA governed Nelson Mandela Bay, we delivered services, stamped out corruption and ensured that the City was financially stable. All this hard work was undone within two years by the ANC-led coalition.

Only a DA government can save Nelson Mandela Bay from administrative and financial collapse and ensure clean governance, financial stability and speed up the delivery of basic services,” added Lawack.