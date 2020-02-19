New DA leadership elected in Kouga and Kou-Kamma

The Democratic Alliance in Kouga and Kou-Kamma Municipalities met over the weekend at Oubos, just outside Kareedouw, for the AGM of the Tsitsi-Kouga Constituency.

The meeting was also attended by Andrew Whitfield, the DA Shadow Minister of Police and Constituency Leader of the DA in the region.

A new executive committee was elected at the AGM.

“I am very happy with the team that has been elected by the branches in Kouga and Kou-Kamma. Many of the executive were part of the team that won Kouga Municipality in 2016 and together we are determined to retain Kouga and win Kou-Kamma in 2021,” said Whitfield.

Article continues below...

“The DA is focusing on rebuilding our branches and connecting with our members. We will have a policy meeting with all councillors and branch chairs in the build up to the DA Policy Conference and Federal Congress,” added Whitfield.

The newly Elected Tsitsi-Kouga Constituency Executive Committee is :

▪️Chairperson: Hattingh Bornman

▪️Deputy Chairperson: Richard Krige

▪️Secretary: Timothy Jantjes

▪️Finance & Fundraising Chairperson: Brenton Williams

▪️Councillor Representative: Horatio Hendricks

▪️Councillor Representative: Baker Smit

▪️Additional Member: Denzil van Vuuren

▪️Additional Member: Sakkie Murray

▪️Additional Member: Xoliswa Dlala

▪️ADAC Representative: Danny Benson

▪️DAWN Representative: Amor Hendricks

▪️DAY Representative: Anescha Swart