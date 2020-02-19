Humansdorp resident caught for stock theft

A 24 year old man was arrested in KwaNomzamo in Humansdorp for allegedly stealing two sheep on Sunday, 16 February 2020.

On Sunday, 16 February 2020 around 10am, an off-duty investigating officer, Detective Warrant Officer Mkhululi Sibengile attached to the Jeffreys Bay Stock Theft and Endangered Species Unit received a call of an alleged stock theft from a concerned resident.

Following up on information, led him to a shack that is situated in an informal settlement known as Phola Park in KwaNomzamo, Humansdorp, where he found a sheep and about 1 kilogram of raw meat.

A 24-year-old shack owner was arrested after he could not give account as to where he bought the sheep and raw meat.

A sheep was positively identified with a tag and was handed over to a lawful owner. A man is due to appear in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court soon on charges of Stock Theft.

Humansdorp Cluster Commander, Brigadier John Lebok commended a member for the good work and also thanked members of the Sector Crime Forums for assisting with information that led to the arrest of the suspect.