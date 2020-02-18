Suspect shot in the neck during attempted robbery at Bay West Mall

Eastern Cape 18 February 2020

The Port Elizabeth Flying Squad’s quick response resulted in the speedy arrest of two attempted robbery suspects at Bay West Mall.

On Monday, 17 February 2020 at approximately 03:45, Flying Squad members responded to a complaint of a business robbery in progress at Bay West Mall.

As the Police arrived at one of the entrances, they noticed a Nissan 1400 bakkie with no number plates parked on the road in front of the entrance.

As the Police approached the vehicle, the driver attempted to ram into the police vehicle. The Police swerved and fired shots at the vehicle, forcing it to stop. The driver (27) sustained a gunshot wound in the neck.

At the same time, Police noticed movement at the emergency entrance of the mall. Back up was requested (SAPS Kabega Park and K9 responded).

The Police tactically approached the emergency entrance as the suspect ran back into the mall.

PE K9 Unit located the suspect hiding in one of the toilets. ‘Max’ the police dog, apprehended him. Both suspects, aged 27 and 32 years were taken to hospital for treatment.

Kabega Park detectives are investigating a case of attempted business robbery.

An additional charge of possession of suspected stolen vehicle will be laid against the 27-year-old suspect.

The Nissan Bakkie was stolen during December 2019 in Kwadwesi area.

The detectives will also look into the possibility that the suspects could be linked to other robberies in the Port Elizabeth area.

