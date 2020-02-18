Boplaas wins Gold for Cape Vintage Reserve Port

When it comes to Cape Portuguese red wines and the Cape Ports, Boplaas Family Vineyards is a true champion – a fact just re-affirmed at the prestigious Veritas Awards where the celebrated winery won seven medals, including one Double Gold and four Golds.

Boplaas collected a Double Gold for its Cape Tawny Reserve 1995 and Gold for the Boplaas Ring of Rocks 2016, Cape Tawny NV, Cape Vintage Reserve 2016 and Cape Vintage Reserve 2017.

The success of the Boplaas Cape Vintage Reserve Port 2016, Boplaas Cape Vintage Reserve 2017 and Cape Tawny NV showcase the Nel family’s heritage of crafting the very finest Cape fortified wines from Portuguese varieties, using traditional vinification and remaining true to style.

The result is wine that offers decades of enjoyment. The 2016 won the title of SA Champion Port at the SA Young Wine Show; Platinum at Michelangelo; Best SA Port at NWC/SA Top 100; and, 94 points from UK wine authority Tim Atkin.

The 2017 won a platinum medal at Michelangelo and Best SA Port at the NWC/SA Top 100.

Among the plantings at Boplaas are the red Portuguese varieties Tinta Barocca, Touriga Nacional, Touriga Franca (also known as Touriga Francesa) and Souzão.

The suitability of the region for these varieties was realised quite by chance and a fortunate accident or two.

The story began in the 1970’s, when Boplaas patriarch Oupa Danie Nel returned from a visit to the Swartland with his Chevy El Camino packed with bottles of Pinotage and Shiraz.

Article continues below...

His friends and neighbours needed no encouragement to make short work of the Shiraz, so the decision was made that this was a variety to plant.

Vines were sourced and planted. Only later however was it discovered – in part by Carel, Oupa Danie’s son – that something was amiss.

Carel was still studying oenology at the University of Stellenbosch when it was revealed that his father’s vines were Tinta Barocca and not the intended Shiraz.

A trip to Portugal followed and soon the Nels had befriended many of the Douro’s top port producers.

Over decades they were exposed to fine fortified wines, acquiring the art of crafting them too.

Bo Plaas can be visited in Calitzdorp where wine and some of the best port in South Africa can be purchased directly from the cellar.