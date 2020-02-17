Property Owners must clean their plots in Kouga

Property Owners must clean their plots in Kouga
Jeffreys Bay 17 February 2020

The Kouga Municipality has appealed to property owners to clean their plots. This will assist in reducing fire risks and environmental health risks.

Chapter 7 of the Community Safety by-law states the following :

The owner or person in charge of the premises or erven may not permit vegetation to grow or accumulate thereon, or other combustible material to accumulate thereon, in a manner likely to cause a fire hazard or other threatening danger.

Clean properties and fire breaks also give the Fire Department rapid access to fires for containment and extinguishing thereof.

The Fire Department will be conducting inspections and serve 30-day notices to landowners and residential property owners who fail to comply in clearing their properties.

Article continues below...

Failure to comply with the notices may result in the Kouga Municipality taking the necessary steps in order to ensure compliance with the provisions of the National Veld and Forest Act.101 of 1998, Kouga Municipal bylaws and the Fire Brigade Services Act.99 of 1987.

Failure to comply to these Acts is a criminal offence. Any person who contravenes the Fire Brigade Services Act will be guilty of an offence and on conviction liable to a fine not exceeding R10 000.00 or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding 12 months.

For enquiries contact the Kouga Fire Department at 042 291 0250.

Report overgrown and fire-risk land/plots to the Kouga Call Center at 042 200 2200 for inspection and compliance notices to be served.

Related Posts

Kouga Municipality
Free roadworthy tests ahead of Easter

Kouga Municipality’s Traffic Department will once again be helping residents to arrive safely at their holiday destinations this Easter weekend….

12 Apr 2019
St Francis Bay bridge washed away by flood water

It looks like a tsunami coming!” These words were spoken by one of the Kouga Municipality’s disaster management team as…

08 Jul 2011
Black rubbish bags still not being collected

The sight of black rubbish bags strewn around Jeffreys Bay will continue until at least next week says the Kouga…

20 Feb 2014
Kouga is the worst Municipality in the Eastern Cape

The ability of many municipalities to deliver services to taxpayers and maintain their infrastructure continues to fall. The latest municipal…

01 Jul 2013
power failure jeffreys bay, jeffreys bay
Power cuts in Humansdorp

The Kouga Municipality is experiencing problems with a transformer in Humansdorp. The municipal electricians are already busy with repair work….

26 Jul 2012
Recycling box bins for schools

Kouga schools have been invited to join a new recycling initiative. Kouga Municipality and its official recycling partner, Extreme Recycling,…

08 Nov 2019
Media Monitoring Tender for Kouga Municipality

KOUGA LOCAL MUNICIPALITY (EC108) DIRECTORATE: CORPORATE SERVICES NOTICE 187/2019 MEDIA MONITORING SERVICES Prospective Service Providers are hereby invited to submit…

16 Oct 2019
Kouga Municipality makes progress with service delivery

More than 35 000 service faults and requests were resolved through Kouga Municipality’s call centre and Link app during the…

09 Jul 2019
Municipality helps learners find career paths

Over a thousand high school learners from Kouga attended a career expo on Tuesday, aimed at helping the young ones…

17 Aug 2018
Innovation required to sort out road infrastructure in Kouga

Kouga Executive Mayor Horatio Hendricks has vowed to seek new and innovative solutions to the region’s road backlog. In his…

27 Mar 2019
Jeffreys Bay traditional dance group gets boost

A Jeffreys Bay traditional dance group is set to break out their best moves thanks to Kouga Municipality’s Ward Development…

06 Feb 2020
Kouga Municipal account queries made easier

Kouga Municipality is making it easier for residents to check their account balances. Corporate Services Portfolio Councillor Bryan Dhludhlu said…

25 Mar 2019
Free roadworthy checks for Kouga motorists

Kouga Municipality will be helping locals arrive safely at their holiday destinations this festive season. “Our Traffic Department will be…

29 Nov 2019
Municipalities in Crises as cash drys up

Jeffreys Bay is not the only town in South Africa experiencing a decline in service delivery. The problem is widespread…

05 Sep 2011
State of the art sewage plant for Kruisfontein

Humansdorp has become home to one of the most cutting-edge sewer treatment facilities in the world. The Kruisfontein Waste Water…

28 Nov 2019