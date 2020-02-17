Property Owners must clean their plots in Kouga

The Kouga Municipality has appealed to property owners to clean their plots. This will assist in reducing fire risks and environmental health risks.

Chapter 7 of the Community Safety by-law states the following :

The owner or person in charge of the premises or erven may not permit vegetation to grow or accumulate thereon, or other combustible material to accumulate thereon, in a manner likely to cause a fire hazard or other threatening danger.

Clean properties and fire breaks also give the Fire Department rapid access to fires for containment and extinguishing thereof.

The Fire Department will be conducting inspections and serve 30-day notices to landowners and residential property owners who fail to comply in clearing their properties.

Failure to comply with the notices may result in the Kouga Municipality taking the necessary steps in order to ensure compliance with the provisions of the National Veld and Forest Act.101 of 1998, Kouga Municipal bylaws and the Fire Brigade Services Act.99 of 1987.

Failure to comply to these Acts is a criminal offence. Any person who contravenes the Fire Brigade Services Act will be guilty of an offence and on conviction liable to a fine not exceeding R10 000.00 or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding 12 months.

For enquiries contact the Kouga Fire Department at 042 291 0250.

Report overgrown and fire-risk land/plots to the Kouga Call Center at 042 200 2200 for inspection and compliance notices to be served.