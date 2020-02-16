Community assistance needed after skeleton found in Humansdorp

Police detectives from Humansdorp are seeking the community’s assistance in trying to establish the identity of a skeleton that was found in a water stream next to Mandela Street, Kwanomzamo in Humansdorp at 16:30 on Wednesday, February 12.
According to police spokesperson, Captain Gerda Swart, the remains were discovered by community members who informed the local police station.
“The remains were clothed in cream trousers and brown grasshopper shoes,” said Swart.
“The bones will be sent to forensics for DNA analysis.”
Swart said an inquest was opened and is under investigation.
Police are appealing to anyone who can assist with the identification of the person or anyone who might be looking for a relative to contact Detective Warrant Officer Corne Smit on 082 441 7613, Humansdorp SAPS on 042 200 4700 or the nearest police station.