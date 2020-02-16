Abalone suspects apprehended near Tsitsikamma National Park

Four suspects were apprehended for abalone poaching between Keurbooms and Salt River estuary on Friday night after SANParks rangers in Tsitsikamma gave chase to 13 poachers.

Diving equipment was confiscated from the suspects, while more diving equipment was found nearby by rangers on patrol.

This comes nearly a month after 48 suspects were nabbed for perlemoen poaching at the exact same location.

Park Manager for Tsitsikamma National Park, Victor Mokoena says patrols are ongoing in that area and other hot spots and thanked his ranger corps, SAPS, the Department of Forestry and Fisheries (DAFF).

Senior Marine Ranger for Tsitsikamma, Bruce Halana, says, “Rangers placed at strategic spots to monitor the area, made all the difference as well as partnerships with other law enforcement agencies.

South African abalone, mostly known locally as perlemoen (from Dutch meaning ‘mother-of-pearl’), is endemic to the shores of South Africa.

This economically important species is highly utilised and exploited and has a high market value.