Wine on Water at St Francis Bay

Sales have been brisk for the inaugural Wine on Water (WOW) festival, set to take place on 27 and 28 March in St Francis Bay on the canals.

The local community, as well as wine lovers from far afield, have been snapping up the limited-offer tickets, and there could be a scramble for the remaining tickets as we get closer to the time of the event.

There are 20 wine states confirmed, as well as a gin and a rum producer on the confirmation list.

We will be revealing the wine estates over the next few days via our Facebook Page and website, but we can confirm that Tokara Wine Estate, Warwick Wine Estate and Newton Johnson Wines will be joined by Hogan Wines, with their roots in Cape St Francis, as well as local rum distillery One33 Craft Rum. The remaining wine estates will be revealed soon, along with the gin distillery.

Tickets are R475 pp, and for those of you who are already starting to feel some FOMO at this stage, grab your tickets here before reading on – https://bit.ly/2uIvdB5

The brainchild of the Rotary Club Of St Francis, the Wine On Water festival is a unique concept that consists of those 20 fine wine estates setting up tasting decks at private homes on the canals in St Francis, and festival-goers will be delivered on river barges to these tasting decks.

It is a controlled environment, with water marshals, and systems in place to ensure the safety and enjoyment of everyone.

This water-borne wine tasting concept is something quite inimitable and can only be pulled off in a place like St Francis Bay.

With the remarkable canal systems, the beautiful houses, and the generous and accommodating local owners, the event is sure to be a huge success.

The WoW committee has also stated that they will be using local vendors and suppliers where possible, and will only be reaching out beyond the area if needed.

TOPS at the Superspar Village Square is the retail partner, and they will be processing wine orders for all customers.

WoW will take place on 27 and 28 March. Tastings begin at 12 noon and ends at sunset on both days, when a whole new party kicks off at the Quaysyde Restaurant and marquee tent.

There will be delicious, locally produced artisanal food available, more craft drinks on offer, live music for all with the Grosvenor Road Band, and a whole lot of good times to be had at Quaysyde.

The night time entertainment will add another whole dimension to the weekend’s festivities.