Two suspects found guilty of murdering Port Elizabeth woman
Eastern Cape 15 February 2020

The two accused arrested for the murder of Anne Smit (86) were found guilty in the Port Elizabeth High court.

Sizwe Jika (28) and Junior Lungisa (20) were found guilty of murder, housebreaking and aggravated robbery.

In May 2018 Anne Smit was brutally assaulted when the accused broke into her Martha Street house in Kamma Park. She eventually succumbed to her injuries later in hospital.

In July 2018, Lungisa was arrested in Missionvale and charged for the murder. Both accused were positively linked to the murder.

Jika was arrested in October 2018 in Aliwal North. Jika is also linked to two other murder cases committed in May and July 2018. He is still awaiting trial for these cases.

On 20 May 2019, Jika pleaded guilty to 6 housebreaking cases committed between January 2011 to July 2018 in the Kabega Park, Humewood and Mount Road areas.

On 21 May 2019, he was sentenced to a total of 23 years however some of the sentences are running concurrently therefore he will effectively spend 16 years behind bars.

Jika and Lungisa will again appear in court on 14 April 2020, for sentencing in the Anne Smit murder case.

