JBay Wind Farm MTB Classic to take place on 13 June 2020

Jeffreys Bay Wind Farm has confirmed its sponsorship for the Jbay Wind Farm MTB Classic 2020 and announced a further three years of funding.

Dhesen Moodley, Managing Director of the Jeffreys Bay Wind Farm, announced this week that the wind farm will once again provide support to this much loved Jeffreys Bay event and will remain the title sponsor, which carries the unique distinction of being the first one-day mountain bike race in Africa to traverse a wind farm.

Now in its eighth year, the JBay Wind Farm MTB Classic 2020 will take place on Saturday 13 June 2020. The event is created to suit a range of fitness and skill levels, welcoming all who want to be part of this popular event.

There are once again exciting changes afoot this year, which will include both the mountain bike race and a trail-running component, which was added last year.

The difference is that 2020 will now include a 15km race –to cater for the growing popularity this sport has gained at school level.

“Many members of our communities aren’t cyclists or don’t have access to bikes, which is why we added the trail run and 5km walk in 2019. And this year, we have decided to make the event even more accessible by including a 15km mountain bike segment, to truly suit all fitness levels,” explained Moodley.

According to Moodley the Jeffreys Bay Wind Farm supports carbon-free, clean sports, which makes mountain-biking and trail running the perfect sports for the wind farm’s ethos.

The event runs from Kabeljouws and features a 15km and 30km ride as well as a 50km half-marathon; a 10km trail run and 5km walk.

For more details visit www.jbaymtbclassic.co.za