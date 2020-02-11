Nazaré Tow Surfing Challenge called ON for today

The World Surf League has issued a Green Alert for the Nazaré Tow Surfing Challenge presented By Jogos Santa Casa at Nazaré, Portugal to run today, February 11, 2020.

The first call will be made at 8 a.m. local time (GMT) on Tuesday.

“We have been tracking this weather system for a few days and conditions seem to keep improving with very large swell and light winds,” Bill Sharp, Big Wave Tour General Manager said. “This looks to be the best opportunity in the season so we have decided to call the Green Alert.”

“There has been so much progression in tow-surfing these last few years that it is great to finally have a format that really suits it,” Sharp added.

“Everybody will surf several times and at the end of the day will get together to decide the winners, this is really exciting”

The first-ever event of its kind, the Nazaré Tow Surfing Challenge will feature 10 teams comprised of two athletes, alternating between surfing and driving the team’s ski. Each team will compete twice in an hour-long heat with a priority system to ensure all riders get their shot at some of the best and biggest waves on the day.

The event will be captured from multiple angles and broadcast LIVE, with Big Wave legends Peter Mel and Garrett McNamara calling all the action.

When the competition wraps, a nominating panel will examine the video evidence and select the biggest, best-ridden waves of the day as finalists.

At an awards ceremony later in the day the athletes themselves, along with a group of expert judges, will review the nominated rides and place their votes in an assortment of categories including Men’s Wave of the Day, Women’s Wave of the Day, Team Champions and the Jogos Santa Casa Commitment Award with the winners being crowned at that time.

Here is the full list of competitors:

Team World: Sebastian Steudtner (DEU) & Maya Gabeira (BRA)

Team Brazil: Rodrigo Koxa (BRA) & Pedro Scooby (BRA)

Team Great Britain: Andrew Cotton (GBR) & Tom Butler (GBR)

Team Australia: Ross Clarke-Jones (AUS) & Mick Corbett (AUS)

Team Portugal: Alex Botelho (PRT) & Hugo Vau (PRT)

Team Young Bulls: Lucas Chianca (BRA) & Kai Lenny (HAW)

Team Europe: Nic von Rupp (PRT) & Francisco Porcella (ITA)

Team France: Benjamin Sanchis (FRA) & Eric Rebiere (FRA)

Team Atlantic: Grant Baker (ZAF) & Antonio Silva (PRT)

Team Justine: Justine Dupont (FRA) surfer only/Fred David driver only