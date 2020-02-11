Nazaré Tow Surfing Challenge called ON for today

Nazaré Tow Surfing Challenge called ON for today
Surfing 11 February 2020

The World Surf League has issued a Green Alert for the Nazaré Tow Surfing Challenge presented By Jogos Santa Casa at Nazaré, Portugal to run today, February 11, 2020.

The first call will be made at 8 a.m. local time (GMT) on Tuesday.

“We have been tracking this weather system for a few days and conditions seem to keep improving with very large swell and light winds,” Bill Sharp, Big Wave Tour General Manager said. “This looks to be the best opportunity in the season so we have decided to call the Green Alert.”

“There has been so much progression in tow-surfing these last few years that it is great to finally have a format that really suits it,” Sharp added.

“Everybody will surf several times and at the end of the day will get together to decide the winners, this is really exciting”

The first-ever event of its kind, the Nazaré Tow Surfing Challenge will feature 10 teams comprised of two athletes, alternating between surfing and driving the team’s ski. Each team will compete twice in an hour-long heat with a priority system to ensure all riders get their shot at some of the best and biggest waves on the day.

Article continues below...

The event will be captured from multiple angles and broadcast LIVE, with Big Wave legends Peter Mel and Garrett McNamara calling all the action.

When the competition wraps, a nominating panel will examine the video evidence and select the biggest, best-ridden waves of the day as finalists.

At an awards ceremony later in the day the athletes themselves, along with a group of expert judges, will review the nominated rides and place their votes in an assortment of categories including Men’s Wave of the Day, Women’s Wave of the Day, Team Champions and the Jogos Santa Casa Commitment Award with the winners being crowned at that time.

Here is the full list of competitors:
Team World: Sebastian Steudtner (DEU) & Maya Gabeira (BRA)
Team Brazil: Rodrigo Koxa (BRA) & Pedro Scooby (BRA)
Team Great Britain: Andrew Cotton (GBR) & Tom Butler (GBR)
Team Australia: Ross Clarke-Jones (AUS) & Mick Corbett (AUS)
Team Portugal: Alex Botelho (PRT) & Hugo Vau (PRT)
Team Young Bulls: Lucas Chianca (BRA) & Kai Lenny (HAW)
Team Europe: Nic von Rupp (PRT) & Francisco Porcella (ITA)
Team France: Benjamin Sanchis (FRA) & Eric Rebiere (FRA)
Team Atlantic: Grant Baker (ZAF) & Antonio Silva (PRT)
Team Justine: Justine Dupont (FRA) surfer only/Fred David driver only

Related Posts

Men who surf Mountains

Grant Baker won the Biggest Paddle Wave award for paddling into a seriously big wave at Dungeons off Cape Town…

22 May 2010
South African wins Mavericks Invitational in giant surf

Grant ‘Twiggy’ Baker won the Body Glove Mavericks Invitational in giant waves with faces that exceeded 13 metres (40 foot)…

25 Jan 2014
Surfers announced for cbdMD Jaws Big Wave Champs

The official holding period for the WSL Big Wave events opened November 1, 2019, and will run through March 31,…

05 Nov 2019
Brazilian wins Billabong big wave award

The annual Billabong XXL Global Big Wave Awards was won by Brazilian Danilo Couto for the Ride of the Year….

04 May 2011
jaws
Jaws Big Wave Championships Confirmed for Thursday, December 12

the World Surf League (WSL) issued a Green Alert for the cbdMD Jaws Big Wave Championships to run on Thursday, December 12,…

12 Dec 2019
biggest wave ever ridden
Big wave surfer injured in horrific wipe out

Garrett McNamara is familiar with big-wave risks. The Hawaiian charger still holds the Guinness World Record for the largest wave…

09 Jan 2016
Big wave surfing with a difference

Surfing waves with 40 -60 foot faces takes a certain kind of courage and committment from those who defy the…

14 Feb 2011
World Surf League takes Big Wave Surfing to new heights

The WSL’s new platform for big wave surfing will deliver big wave action through the a new Strike Missions series,…

06 Sep 2019
The biggest wave ever surfed

A wave estimated to have been over 100 foot in size was ridden by big wave surfer Garrett McNamara in…

01 Feb 2013
Laird Hamilton gets barrelled

[youtube=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k2vkwy2vdP4&color1=0xb1b1b1&color2=0xcfcfcf&hl=en_US&feature=player_embedded&fs=1] Article continues below…

20 Mar 2010
Billy Kemper Wins Pe’ahi Challenge in huge waves

Maui local Billy Kemper (HAW) won the Big Wave Tour’s Pe’ahi Challenge on Sunday, scoring one for the home crowd….

07 Dec 2015