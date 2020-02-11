Humansdorp man murdered – bakkie missing

The murder victim that was found yesterday about a kilometre away from the R330 in Humansdorp, has been identified.

Police were summoned to a scene of a lifeless body of a man found with head injuries about a kilometre away from the R330 connecting Humansdorp and St Francis Bay on Sunday morning.

The body of a 69-year-old man was found with head injuries around 06:40 am.

The deceased is from Humansdorp, and his relatives alleged that he left home on Saturday, 08 February 2020 around 11:00 driving his grey Ford Ranger with a registration number DXT 872 EC.

The vehicle is still missing. Anyone with information that could assist police investigation is urged to contact the nearest police station.