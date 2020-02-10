Woodlands Dairy supports Protea Service Centre

Jeffreys Bay 10 February 2020

Woodlands Dairy, one of the largest dairy producers in South Africa, truly believes in caring for its community and giving back.

From the well-being of its team, its dairy farmers and communities in which it operates to caring for the environment to lessen its carbon footprint and the impact it has on the world.

Woodlands Dairy believes in supporting its community at Protea Service Centre, which is a recreational meeting place for the elderly in Arcadia.

The company provides them with the necessary tools such as materials to get creative and also allows for further skills development.

The women created beautiful, handcrafted items such as throw pillows, clothing, knitted scarves, boots and beanies with the donation.

