Jeffreys Bay traditional dance group gets boost

A Jeffreys Bay traditional dance group is set to break out their best moves thanks to Kouga Municipality’s Ward Development Fund.
The New Heal Trinity Traditional Dance Organisation received clothing through the Ward Development Fund last week.
Kouga Speaker Hattingh Bornman said the donation included tekkies, skirts and T-shirts for the dancers to wear during performances.
“The organisation has been running successfully for four years. The group currently has 17 traditional dancers and performs mostly at church functions and small events.
“Being part of the group is of great benefit to the children. The group activities, regular training and performances help boost the children’s self-esteem and teach them the value of discipline and self-esteem,” he said.
The Speaker joined Ward 14 Councillor, Sindiswa Makasi, on Tuesday to hand over the donation to members of the group.