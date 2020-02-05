Water disruption alert for Port Elizabeth

Water disruption alert for Port Elizabeth
Eastern Cape 5 February 2020

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality says they are currently experiencing difficulties supplying water to certain storage reservoirs in Port Elizabeth due to a failure on a pipeline.

A spokesperson for the Metro, Mthubanzi Mniki says this pipeline augments the supply currently being reduced due to the Impofu dam being empty.

He says this leaves the system in a deficit which means the storage levels are depleting at an increased rate.

Contractors are currently doing repairs but once the job is done it will take some time for the situation to stabilize as reservoirs need to build up storage before certain pump stations can be started.

Areas that could experience low pressure include:

Article continues below...

Parts of Walmer
Walmer Downs
Mangold Park
Glen Hurd
Newton Park
Greenacres
Parts of Cotswold
Parts of Schauderville
Linkside
Mill Park
Parts of Central
Mount Croix
Perridgevale
Deal party
North End
Sydenham

The situation will be monitored and water tankers will be made available if reservoir storage levels deplete, their positions will be communicated throughout social media and can also be enquired from 0800205050.

Consumers are requested to use water sparingly and not to stockpile, this will accelerate the depletion of storage.

Photo: Stan Blumberg

