Wine On Water Festival Is coming to St Francis Bay Canals

Out of the traditional world of seated wine tasting and liberal palate cleansing, something original and fresh has emerged and is coming to the village of St Francis Bay.

For those people who love to be on the fore-front of exciting occasions and happenings, this is one you do not want to miss out on.

What:

Wine On Water (WoW) is a brand-new wine tasting sensation coming to St Francis Bay. It is a unique, water-transported wine tasting event that will see 20 wine estates set up in gorgeous houses on the canals, and will see water taxis delivering festival-goers to their wine tasting stations located at one splendid deck after another.

A hop-on hop-off experience, WoW is set to redefine wine tasting in the St Francis Bay area, and the inaugural event is going to blow minds.

It will deliver the basics of any traditional wine tasting event, being See, Swirl, Smell, Sip and of course Swallow, but by taking place on the splendid water-ways of the St Francis canals, it will be an incredible way to spend the weekend in St Francis Bay.

The 20 estates will have 120 of the best South African wines on offer, as well as some exquisite gin and rum tastings in the mix.

Where:

WoW will be based at Quaysyde, with the wine tastings taking place on the decks of selected private homes on the canals.

There will be 20 decks to visit over the two day period, and festival-goers will have their afternoons filled with fun, laughter and amazing wines as they cruise the canals in an innovative rendering of the traditional booze cruise.

When:

WoW will take place on the 27th and 28th March. Tastings begin at 12 noon and end at sunset on both days, when a whole new party kicks off at the Quaysyde Restaurant and marquee tent.

There will be delicious, locally produced artisanal food available, more craft drinks on offer, live music for all and a whole lot of good times to be had at Quaysyde. The night time entertainment will add another whole dimension to the weekend’s festivities.

Why:

A team of dedicated St Francis Bay Rotarians are putting this great event together for the betterment of the village, and to uplift sections of the community less fortunate than themselves.

WoW organisers are only utilising local businesses, vendors and service providers for all their day-to-day needs over the two-day festival in a bid to make it a community-first project, and all proceeds from the weekend will go towards various St Francis Rotary projects in the region.

Who:

There will be a fine selection of some of the best wine producers in the country. The wine estates include the likes of Luka Vineyards, Babylonstoren, Stellenbosch Foothills Vineyards, Highlands Road, Leenders (Bezuidenhout Family Wines), Tokara, Mellasat Vineyards and Cederberg.

Tickets are R475pp and are limited. They can be booked here https://www.quicket.co.za/events/97240-wine-on-water-st-francis-bay/?preview=t#/

The tickets will definitely sell out for the inaugural year, so book early to avoid disappointment.

To find out more please visit www.wineonwater.co.za and should you have any hassles with booking your tickets online please email us on [email protected]

WoW is on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/WoWRotarySF/

There is also a WoW Facebook Event Page https://www.facebook.com/events/st-francis-bay-eastern-cape-south-africa/wine-on-water-st-francis-bay/596672514470421/

Photo: Darren Peens