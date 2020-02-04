Vodacom Super Rugby Review – Round 1

Rugby 4 February 2020

Cell C Sharks down Vodacom Bulls in opening fixture

Cell C Sharks debutant Sanele Nohamba (scrumhalf) scored a last-minute try to hand the Cell C Sharks a 23-15 home win over the Vodacom Bulls in their first-round match in Durban on Friday evening.

Morne Steyn (flyhalf) played for the Pretoria side for the first time since 2013, and his boot earned the visitors a 9-6 halftime lead courtesy of two penalty goals and a trademark drop kick. The Cell Sharks, however, took control in the second half, scoring two tries, including Nohamba’s vital effort.

Click here for the match report (https://bit.ly/2OnuX19)

Four-try DHL Stormers off to flying start in Cape Town

The DHL Stormers got their campaign off to a flying start on Saturday afternoon as they overwhelmed the Hurricanes 27-0 at DHL Newlands.

The home side displayed clinical finishing in the first half, which netted three deserved tries, allowing them to open up a halftime gap of 19-0 over the Kiwis. Their powerful pack of forwards, stacked with Rugby World Cup winning Springboks, laid the foundation for a superb win, while the Hurricanes committed just too many errors to threaten the home team

Click here for the match report (https://bit.ly/2SdHpl9)

Powerful Jaguares tame Emirates Lions in Buenos Aires

The Jaguares scores five tries to one to open their Vodacom Super Rugby season with an impressive 38-8 victory over the Emirates Lions in Buenos Aires in the early hours of Sunday morning (SA time).

The visitors restricted the home team to a slender 10-8 halftime lead, but the Jaguares scored four second-half tries to secure a superb home victory.

Click here for the match report (https://bit.ly/3b8AHFA)

