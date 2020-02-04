Photo of the day – Cape St Francis beach break

Cape St Francis was discovered by surfers in the 1960’s when American film maker Bruce Brown drove down a dusty road to find the perfect wave.

By the time the iconic movie Endless Summer came out in 1966, the focus was beginning to shift towards Jeffreys Bay and the world class waves that had been discovered by traveling South African surfers like John Whitmore.

Cape St Francis is still a world class surf destination and the waves still break, attracting surfers from all over the globe.

Article continues below...

The locals gets lots of waves and in this magnificent photo taken by Clive Wright, local surfer Crystal Hulett takes off at Cape St Francis beach break,