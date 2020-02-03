Two dead in Humansdorp mass shooting

The Humansdorp Police are investigating two cases of murder and three counts of attempted murder, after suspects fired shots at a group of people at 01:00 on Sunday, 2 February 2020.

According to the Police, the group were walking to their respective homes in Gill Marcus, when they noticed a group of men standing at the crossing of Fynbos- and Flamingo Street, Humansdorp.

It is alleged that the group of males suddenly opened fire at the group of people and the people started running in different directions.