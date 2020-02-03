Two dead in Humansdorp mass shooting

The Humansdorp Police are investigating two cases of murder and three counts of attempted murder, after suspects fired shots at a group of people at 01:00 on Sunday, 2 February 2020.
According to the Police, the group were walking to their respective homes in Gill Marcus, when they noticed a group of men standing at the crossing of Fynbos- and Flamingo Street, Humansdorp.
It is alleged that the group of males suddenly opened fire at the group of people and the people started running in different directions.
During the shooting, two persons were fatally wounded. Geraldine Bambi (14) and Keano Visagie (18) passed on at the scene. Three other males between the ages of 20 and 29 were admitted to a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.
Humansdorp detectives are following up on all possible leads and the motive for the shooting and murders are not known at this stage.
Humansdorp Cluster Commander, Brigadier John Lebok has condemned the attack on the young girl and men. Lebok requested the community to come forward with information that will lead to the arrest of the suspects.
Anyone who has any information about the murders or attempted murders is requested to contact the investigating officer, Detective Warrant Officer Corné Smit on 082 441 7613, their nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.