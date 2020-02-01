NSRI Jeffreys Bay to hold open day on Sunday

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Station 37 Jeffreys Bay will hold an Open Day at the station at 15:00 on Sunday, February 2.

Attendees will be able to talk to volunteer crew members about the NSRI Junior Academy, as well as see videos and rescue equipment on display.

Residents interested in becoming a lifeguard, rescue crew member or coast watcher are welcome to attend.

Potential lifeguards must be 14 years or older and be good and confident swimmers. They must furthermore be committed, disciplined, vigilant and willing to help.

For more information, contact Station Commander Michael van den Bergh at 079 916 0390