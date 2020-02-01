NSRI Jeffreys Bay to hold open day on Sunday

NSRI Jeffreys Bay to hold open day on Sunday
Jeffreys Bay 1 February 2020

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Station 37 Jeffreys Bay will hold an Open Day at the station at 15:00 on Sunday, February 2.

Attendees will be able to talk to volunteer crew members about the NSRI Junior Academy, as well as see videos and rescue equipment on display.

Residents interested in becoming a lifeguard, rescue crew member or coast watcher are welcome to attend.

Article continues below...

Potential lifeguards must be 14 years or older and be good and confident swimmers. They must furthermore be committed, disciplined, vigilant and willing to help.

For more information, contact Station Commander Michael van den Bergh at 079 916 0390

Related Posts

Bush Dwellers take over Lower Point

The Tecoma Street access to the surf break Lower Point is fast becoming a no go zone as a community…

13 Oct 2010
Be part of the solution: CPF meeting tonight

The Jeffreys Bay Community Police Forum (CPF) will be holding a meeting at the Jeffreys Bay Police Station tonight at…

01 Nov 2010
Property of the week – Magnificent Marina Martinique

R3 800 000 Make this brand new house situated right on the water in Phase II of Marina Martinique your…

24 Feb 2018
J’Bay kids meet an Olympic swimmer

There was great excitement yesterday afternoon at the Training Edge Gym as swimmers from the Kouga Swim Club were paid…

19 Apr 2011
Cash Flow crisis in J’Bay Municipality

A major cash flow crisis exists in the Kouga Municipality (which includes Jeffreys Bay, St Francis Bay and Humansdorp). The…

19 Jun 2011
Homes targeted by robbers in J’Bay

The Jeffreys Bay Police have made an appeal to residents to keep an eye open for loiterers in the suburbs…

18 Nov 2010
New mayor elected for Kouga

ANC Councillor Booi Koerat was sworn in as the new Executive Mayor of the Kouga Municipality at Humansdorp today. An…

02 Jun 2011
Get tubed….Take a moment to reflect……Take action…. Have a jol.

  20 June is International Day of Surfing (IDS) and if ever a sport is worthy of such a day,…

16 Jun 2010
kromme river
Photo of the day – sunset on the Kromme River

The Kromme River mouth has been an attraction for tourists and local alike since the 1960’s when the area was…

28 Apr 2019
Win big with your photo during the JBay WinterFest

JBay is buzzing with WinterFest fever at the moment with restaurants reporting their establishments are busy and accommodation is hard…

07 Jul 2014
Marina Martinique homeowners re-elect the Board

Following the success of establishing Marina Martinique as the most sought after address in Jeffreys Bay, the entire Board of…

22 Dec 2011
Photo of the day – boat at Port St Francis

  A beautiful picture taken of boats at Port St Francis by Stan Blumberg Article continues below…

07 Aug 2012
No Nuke at Thyspunt

The majority of the wider Jeffreys Bay community are opposed to the building of one of the world’s largest nuclear…

17 Jan 2011
Invitees Announced For Xcel Pro Showdown At Supers

The list of names for the Xcel Pro 2010 has been announced. There are some old faces, some new faces…

16 Apr 2010
Sean Holmes to take on Kelly Slater in Billabong Pro

  With surf continuing to pulse in the three-to-four foot range and an increase projected throughout the day, the Billabong…

17 Jul 2010