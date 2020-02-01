Have your say on Municipal Wards in Kouga

The Municipal Demarcation Board (MDB) has invited Kouga residents to give input on how the municipality’s wards should be configured.

This is in preparation of the next Local Government (municipal) elections which will take place in 2021.

Residents can make their input at a public meeting, scheduled to be hosted by the MDB at 9am on Tuesday, 4 February, at the Newton Hall in Jeffreys Bay.

There are currently 15 wards in Kouga, while the Kouga Council consists of 29 Councillors in total.

The DA won the last election in 2016 and have managed to turn around service delivery in the various towns in Kouga.