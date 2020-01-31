Rare Comic Books that are Worth a Fortune

If you are a bookworm who have been going around collecting comic books at bookstores, the time has come for you to go bigger.



You can buy rare comic books that are worth to have from the bookshop shelves.

If you do not want to be at any bookshop, eBay is there at your disposal. Let us share with you some of the rare issues that have been gathering dust in various books.

Detective Comics

A year soon after Superman hit our screens; Batman went on and made the first appearance in the 27th issue of Detective Comics. Back in 2010, an unidentified buyer bought a well-preserved copy of the 1939 comic for approximately $1 million via an online bid.

According to comic books, experts 100 to 200 copies have actually managed to survive to the present day.

X-Men

In 2012, the X-men debut from 1963 made an astonishing $492,937 at an auction.

It managed to scoop a 9.8 out of 10 rating on the CGC scale. This is a metric used by most collectors to regulate the quality of vintage comics.

The comic book introduced Cyclops, Beast, and Magneto whereas Wolverine couldn’t show up for another decade.

Tales of Suspense

The Ironman, when it came onto our screen was a great hit.

But the book Tale of Suspense that was in line with the script of the movie captivated many bookworms.

Tales of Suspense was one of the best-selling comics from the time it was sold for a staggering $375,000 back in 2012.

These are some interesting comic books worth having a good appreciation of.