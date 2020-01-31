Nat Young wins inaugural Pro Taghazout Bay

Nat Young (USA) has won the first-ever QS5,000 Pro Taghazout Bay in historic fashion, claiming victory in the Final bout against Alonso Correa held in pumping surf at the world famous Anchor Point.

Stop No. 1 on the 2019 World Surf League (WSL) European Qualifying Series (QS), the Pro Taghazout Bay has been graced with world-class conditions and incredible performances by the some of the world’s best surfers, culminating today with Young’s victory.

Young absolutely dominated finals day from the get go, dropping two 8+ scores to send World No.6 Kanoa Igarashi (JPN) packing in their Quarterfinal matchup.

He continued in the Semis and beat Vasco Ribeiro (PRT) with another excellent couple of waves and came into the Final fired up.

The Californian dropped the hammer on his first wave with a near-perfect 9.67 and pretty much ran away with the win right there and then.

He did drop another couple of 8+ rides just for good measure and came in an undisputed victor in Morocco, chaired up under euphoric screams from the local crowds.

“I’m super happy to start the year like that,” Young stated. “Honestly just being here in Morocco for the first time and getting to surf waves like that for a contest is all you can ask for.

I think in the quarters it was just us two goofy foots and all regulars. I think that wave really suits us on our backhand, and we also both probably surf waves similar to this a lot.”

With the completion of the Pro Taghazout Bay, the European title race is officially underway in 2020, here is the current Top 5:

PRO TAGHAZOUT BAY FINAL RESULTS:

1 – Nat Young (USA) 18.34

2 – Alonso Correa (PER) 16.03

PRO TAGHAZOUT BAY SEMIFINAL RESULTS:

SF 1: Nat Young (USA) 15.90 def. Vasco Ribeiro (PRT) 14.33

SF 2: Alonso Correa (PER) 18.33 def. Frederico Morais (PRT) 16.30

PRO TAGHAZOUT BAY QUARTERFINAL RESULTS:

QF 1: Nat Young (USA) 16.73 def. Kanoa Igarashi (JPN) 15.94

QF 2: Vasco Ribeiro (PRT) 10.54 def. Jake Marshall (USA) 7.50

QF 3: Frederico Morais (PRT) 15.10 def. Tristan Guilbaud (FRA) 12.23

QF 4: Alonso Correa (PER) 12.93 def. Shane Sykes (ZAF) 11.53