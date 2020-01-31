Nat Young wins inaugural Pro Taghazout Bay

Nat Young wins inaugural Pro Taghazout Bay
Surfing 31 January 2020

Nat Young (USA) has won the first-ever QS5,000 Pro Taghazout Bay in historic fashion, claiming victory in the Final bout against Alonso Correa held in pumping surf at the world famous Anchor Point.

Stop No. 1 on the 2019 World Surf League (WSL) European Qualifying Series (QS), the  Pro Taghazout Bay has been graced with world-class conditions and incredible performances by the some of the world’s best surfers, culminating today with Young’s victory.

Young absolutely dominated finals day from the get go, dropping two 8+ scores to send World No.6 Kanoa Igarashi (JPN) packing in their Quarterfinal matchup.

He continued in the Semis and beat Vasco Ribeiro (PRT) with another excellent couple of waves and came into the Final fired up.

The Californian dropped the hammer on his first wave with a near-perfect 9.67 and pretty much ran away with the win right there and then.

He did drop another couple of 8+ rides just for good measure and came in an undisputed victor in Morocco, chaired up under euphoric screams from the local crowds.

“I’m super happy to start the year like that,” Young stated. “Honestly just being here in Morocco for the first time and getting to surf waves like that for a contest is all you can ask for.

Article continues below...

I think in the quarters it was just us two goofy foots and all regulars. I think that wave really suits us on our backhand, and we also both probably surf waves similar to this a lot.”

With the completion of the Pro Taghazout Bay, the European title race is officially underway in 2020, here is the current Top 5:

PRO TAGHAZOUT BAY FINAL RESULTS:
1 – Nat Young (USA) 18.34
2 – Alonso Correa (PER) 16.03

PRO TAGHAZOUT BAY SEMIFINAL RESULTS:
SF 1: Nat Young (USA) 15.90 def. Vasco Ribeiro (PRT) 14.33
SF 2: Alonso Correa (PER) 18.33 def. Frederico Morais (PRT) 16.30

PRO TAGHAZOUT BAY QUARTERFINAL RESULTS:
QF 1: Nat Young (USA) 16.73 def. Kanoa Igarashi (JPN) 15.94
QF 2: Vasco Ribeiro (PRT) 10.54 def. Jake Marshall (USA) 7.50
QF 3: Frederico Morais (PRT) 15.10 def. Tristan Guilbaud (FRA) 12.23
QF 4: Alonso Correa (PER) 12.93 def. Shane Sykes (ZAF) 11.53

Related Posts

Lighfoot makes last 16 of Lacanau Pro

Jeffreys Bay local Lightfoot bounced back from his early exits in the Ballito Pro and the trials for US Open…

22 Aug 2016
World Class Surfing at Corona Open JBay

Jeffreys Bay – after a short wait at the contest site for the swell to build, the second day of…

11 Jul 2019
Local surfers Dylan & Steven rock in Billabong Pro Junior

  Chad du Toit won the Billabong Pro Junior men’s title at Herold’s Bay today, defeating Nick Godfrey (Cape St…

06 Sep 2010
Seal Point to host Billabong Junior Series

Seal Point is gearing up for the final event in the Billabong Junior Series presented by BOS, set to take…

12 Sep 2015
Jordy Smith increases rankings lead after Tresles

South Africa’s Jordy Smith increased his lead at the top of the World Championship Tour when he finished runner-up to…

17 Sep 2017
Lightfoot wins Billabong Junior at Cape St Francis

In a nail-biter final, Dylan Lightfoot from JBay won the U20 WSL Pro Junior Men’s event at the Billabong Junior…

28 Sep 2015
jbay winterfest corona open jbay
When will the surfing take place during the Corona Open JBay

The Corona Open JBay has a waiting period between 2 – 16 July. So when will the surfers actually take…

02 Jul 2018
Can Jordy Smith Breakaway At The Corona Open JBay

Jeffreys Bay – Will we ever see Jordy Smith claim his destiny and win a World Surf League (WSL Championship…

27 Jun 2019
Jordy Smith visits SA Junior Team training camp

South Africa’s best surfer Jordy Smith visited the 2011 SA Junior Surfing Team during their training camp at the Sports…

24 Mar 2011
Dale gets worked over by Chope’s

  Local surfer Dale Staples who grew up surfing at Kitchen Window has had his first experience surfing one of…

13 Aug 2010
Kelly Slater Wins in Tahiti

Kelly Slater rewrote the record books by defeating John John Florence in the final of the Billabong Pro Tahiti,  in…

25 Aug 2016
Occy eliminated in JBay Open of Surfing

Early morning onshore conditions at Supertubes cleaned up yesterday, and the 3rd and 4th mens quarterfinals were sent out into…

12 Jul 2013
J Bay surfers shine for South Africa

Team SA started Day 2 of the DAKINE ISA World Junior Surfing Championships in style with Dylan Lightfoot comfortably winning…

18 Apr 2012
Ryan makes it two in a row at the Xcel Pro

After an excellent day of surf at Supertubes, local favourite and 2009 winner Ryan Payne emerged victorious at the Xcel…

11 May 2010
Jordy Smith wins the Ballito Pro

In the perfect built up to the Corona Open JBay, Jordy Smith won the Ballito Pro  in front of a packed…

10 Jul 2017