New cycling track on the cards for St Francis Bay

Jeffreys Bay 30 January 2020

Construction on a new 5 km cycling route is set to start in February this year – linking St Francis Bay and Cape St Francis.

The project, initiated by the 40-member strong St Francis Cycling Club that was established in 2011, will enhance the cycling provision for both residents and tourists.

However, at an estimated cost of R50 000, the club appeals to all residents to support this worthy cause.

They can either make a monetary donation or join the club at R300 per member.

Richard Arderne says, “St Francis Bay and surrounding areas need more cycling tracks in addition to the sample track around the lighthouse – as all cyclists know – and the club has been researching various options over the past few years.”

According to Arderne, the club offers various social rides throughout the year.

Cyclists leave the starting blocks at Quaysyde at 17:30 every Thursday evening for a 23km ride around the lighthouse. This route includes about 5km off-road.

“We plan to have a 3km social ride every first Thursday of a month, with drinks afterwards,” says Arderne.

Four Sunday club rides are planned for 2020 – one each quarter.

For more information or to join the St Francis Cycling Club, contact Richard Arderne at 083 284 0168 or send an email to [email protected]

Photo: Clive Wright

