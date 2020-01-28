Suspect arrested at Wildside Pub

Suspect arrested at Wildside Pub
Jeffreys Bay 28 January 2020

Smhart Security arrested a suspect at Wildside Pub following an alarm being triggered at the premises in Jeffreys Bay on Sunday night.

When the security guard arrived at Wildside Pub, he spotted a suspect and a confrontation took place.

After a lengthy fight, the suspect was subdued, and the security officer was able to call for help.

A passing patrol vehicle heard the call for help and came to assist.

The South African Police were then contacted and with the CCTV footage confirming that the suspect was on the premises, he was handed over to the Police and a case was opened.

