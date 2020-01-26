48 Perlemoen poachers arrested in Tsitsikamma National Park

Environmental 26 January 2020

SANParks rangers apprehended 48 suspected abalone poachers on Thursday, 24 January 2020, on the western side of the Tsitsikamma National Park.

Once nabbed, the suspects were taken into custody of the South African Police Services. 

More than 142 kg of abalone was confiscated.

SANParks Chief Executive Officer, Fundisile Mketeni thanked the rangers, Cape Nature and the South African Police for a job well done.

“Our organisation is part of local policing forums in the Garden Route towns, as a result we are able to fight poaching as a collective.” said Mketeni.

The suspects are expected to appear in court on Monday. They are believed to be from Gansbaai, a small town in the Western Cape.

