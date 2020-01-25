Kouga Mayor thanks all festive season roleplayers

Kouga Mayor thanks all festive season roleplayers
Jeffreys Bay 25 January 2020

A lot of hard work happened behind the scenes to ensure a safe and relaxing festive season for all holiday makers in Jeffreys Bay and St Francis Bay.

“While most people were enjoying their holiday, Kouga Municipality’s Joint Coordinating Committee was working extra hard to make Jeffreys Bay and surroundings a safe area for all,” said Kouga Executive Mayor Horatio Hendricks.

“A big thank you to our Municipal Manager, Charl du Plessis, and this amazing group of stakeholders who looked after the safety of our citizens and tourists over the summer holiday.

“They met at 08:00 every morning, even on Saturdays and Sundays.

Article continues below...

“Their efforts were seen and we are very grateful to each and every one of them for helping to ensure a pleasant holiday experience to all.”

The Mayor also thanked all residents and visitors for supporting local businesses and restaurants.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone back again soon to Kouga, the Events Capital of South Africa.”

Related Posts

Take care when boating on the Kromme River

St Francis Bay – The Kromme Joint River Committee has asked all canal and river users to proceed with caution…

26 Oct 2019
ballito pro surf
Sarah Baum Wins Ballito Women’s Pro

South African Sarah Baum was crowned the Ballito Pro Women’s champion after a full day of surfing in tricky conditions…

02 Jul 2019
Property of the week – Magnificent Marina Martinique

R3 800 000 Make this brand new house situated right on the water in Phase II of Marina Martinique your…

24 Feb 2018
NYDA to hold workshops in JBay and Thornhill

The National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) would like to invite young people to Job Preparedness Training Workshops which will be…

23 Jul 2014
Brazilians on fire at Billabong Pro

Round 2 of the Billabong Pro J’Bay was competed in 3 – 4 foot surf at Supertubes in Jeffreys Bay…

22 Jul 2011
Become a Jeffreys Bay Lifeguard with the NSRI

The NSRI in Jeffreys Bay has been responding to an ever increasing number of people in difficulty close to the…

17 May 2018
Chokka fisherman rescued at sea near Jeffreys Bay

The NSRI St Francis Bay volunteer sea rescue duty crew were activated yesterday afternoon, following a request for medical assistance…

29 Jul 2012
Fisherman lost overboard near St Francis Bay

A fisherman, believed to be from Humansdorp, has been reported as being lost overboard. The skipper of the fishing vessel,…

11 Jan 2018
Photo of the day – early morning treasure

Early morning is the best time to enjoy the golden beaches of Jeffreys Bay. A magnificent sunrise could be in…

03 Dec 2017
Jeffreys Bay
Car guards apprehend bag-snatcher in Jeffreys Bay

A bag-snatcher met his match last week when he was chased down and apprehended by two of Jeffreys Bay’s official…

11 Oct 2018
African Grey parrot missing in J'Bay

Local resident Jacques Bezuidenhout is urgently seeking his African Grey Parrot that flew away on Friday evening. The parrot was…

16 Jan 2011
Mountain Bike race in St Francis Bay

The third St Francis Bay MTB Challenge will take place this Sunday, 27 November. The new and improved routes has…

25 Nov 2011
Police pro-active with road block on N2

The South African Police, together with other role players set up an integrated road block on Friday afternoon in an…

16 Oct 2017
Newborn baby dumped

Police in the Kouga cluster are searching for the family of a newborn baby boy after his body was found…

14 Feb 2011
Taxi operators and drunk drivers targeted in road block

THE Kouga Traffic Department has warned motorists that there will be zero tolerance for drunken driving this summer season. Kouga…

26 Nov 2018