Kouga Mayor thanks all festive season roleplayers

A lot of hard work happened behind the scenes to ensure a safe and relaxing festive season for all holiday makers in Jeffreys Bay and St Francis Bay.

“While most people were enjoying their holiday, Kouga Municipality’s Joint Coordinating Committee was working extra hard to make Jeffreys Bay and surroundings a safe area for all,” said Kouga Executive Mayor Horatio Hendricks.

“A big thank you to our Municipal Manager, Charl du Plessis, and this amazing group of stakeholders who looked after the safety of our citizens and tourists over the summer holiday.

“They met at 08:00 every morning, even on Saturdays and Sundays.

Article continues below...

“Their efforts were seen and we are very grateful to each and every one of them for helping to ensure a pleasant holiday experience to all.”

The Mayor also thanked all residents and visitors for supporting local businesses and restaurants.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone back again soon to Kouga, the Events Capital of South Africa.”