Amika De Jager to defend 10 km swim title at Marina Martinique

Jeffreys Bay Swim 25 January 2020

St Francis Bay swimmer Amika De Jager will be in action at Marina Martinique this morning as she attempts to defend her 10 km title in the Nelson Mandela Bay Open Water Swim Champs.

She will be joined by Namibian Phillip Seidler who will also be defending his 10 km title at the Marina. The race starts at 9 am and spectators can watch from the Marina Wharf restaurant.

De Jager is also a former winner of the Marina Mile, a highly popular event that takes place every December at Marina Martinique.

Marina Martinique is regarded as one of the top open water swim venues in the world, with its protected salt water canals and unique atmosphere with swimmers going past homes and being encouraged by residents as they race and attempt a final qualification for the South African Open Water Swim Champs that will take place at the same venue in March 2020.

De Jager and Seidler will be in action again on Sunday morning when they race in the 5 km event, which also starts at 9 am.

NMBA Championships Race Day Program

Saturday 25th January 2020

08h00 Registration opens
09h00 NMBA 10km Championships Race
09h00 NMBA 7.5km Championships Race
09h00 Swim Series 5km Start
11h45 NMBA 3km Championships Race
13h00 NMBA 10km & 3km prize giving (or sooner if all swimmers are finished) & Swim Series 5km

Sunday 26th January 2020

08h00 Registration opens
09h00 NMBA 5km Championships Race Start
09h05 Swim Series 500m Start
09h10 Swim Series 3km Start
09h10 Swim Series 1km Start
10h00 Prize giving (500m, 1km)
11h00 1.25km Inter-Club Team Relay
12h00 Prize giving (Championship 5km and Swim Series 3km & Relay)

Photo: Clive Wright

