Water interruption in Aston Bay and Marina Martinique this morning
Jeffreys Bay 24 January 2020

The water supply to Aston Bay and Marina Martinique at Jeffreys Bay will be interrupted from 7:30am to 2pm today (Friday, 24 January).

The interruption is necessary for the replacement of an air valve on the main water line in the vicinity of Apiesdraai.

“Our sincere apologies for any inconvenience this may cause,” said Kouga Municipality in a statement.

Marina Martinique will host the Eastern Cape Open Water Swim Champs this weekend. The first event is the gruelling 10 km swim which starts at 9 am at the Marina.

