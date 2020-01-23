Shop robbed by armed men in Humansdorp

Shop robbed by armed men in Humansdorp
Jeffreys Bay 23 January 2020

Police arrested a 21 year old man within a few hours after a business robbery in Humansdorp on 21 January 2020.

At around 12pm, it is alleged that three men, one of them armed with a firearm and others with knives, stormed into a shop in Jacob Street, Arcadia in Humansdorp.

A shop owner, who was alone at the time was held at gunpoint, while others started ransacking the store. The suspects stole an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the scene on foot. Police were summoned to the scene, and started following up on some leads.

Four hours later, Police managed to trace and apprehend one of the three men after he was found hiding in the nearby bushes.

The arrest of the outstanding two suspects is imminent. The 21 year old man is expected to appear in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court soon on a charge of business robbery.

