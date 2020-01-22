Pro surfing returns to Morocco

Surfing 22 January 2020

The inaugural  Pro Taghazout Bay is set to unfold from 25 January – 1 February in Morocco and the world-class list of competitors will make this an unforgettable start to Europe, Middle East and Africa’s professional surf season.

Leading the charge for the South African contingent is Adin Masencamp (ZAF) who finished 38th on the QS rankings at the end of the 2019 season. He will be joined by fellow countrymen David van Zyl, JBay local Dylan Lightfoot, Jordan Maree, Jake Elkington, Luke Slijpen, Max Elkington, Shane Sykes, and Liam de Villiers. 

The QS5,000 is the second-highest rated event, which includes the Pro Taghazout Bay, among other high-profile locations such as Pipeline in Hawaii, Hainan Island in China, Fernando De Noronha in Brazil and more.

These events will be extremely important in the qualifying process for surfers wanting to reach the Championship Tour level the following season.

With only a handful of events offering that many points to the surfers, the Pro Taghazout Bay is guaranteed to attract big names vying for the precious prize and points purse.

“We’re happy and proud to offer our athletes a chance to battle it out with some of the best in the world on this quality venue,” said Mohammed Kadmiri, President of the Royal Moroccan Surfing Federation (FRMS).

“After four years of the QS1,500 in Casablanca, we’re delighted to continue to work with the WSL and upgrade to a QS5,000 at Anchor Point. We’re going to try to keep Casablanca on the schedule with potentially a junior event in the summer.”

 “Surfing is a key component to attract visitors to the region and an essential way to develop cultural and touristic activities.”

The Pro Taghazout Bay takes place from January 25 – February 1 at Anchor Point, Taghazout Bay – Morocco.

