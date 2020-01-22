Mobile clinic to check hearing in children

Mobile clinic to check hearing in children
Jeffreys Bay 22 January 2020

Jeffreys Bay – The mobile outreach programme in the outlying communities of Donkerhoek and Ocean View will soon be able to offer hearing screening from birth thanks to specialised equipment that was recently acquired.

This is a service that will be done in conjunction with the visual screenings from six months of age, in a drive to pick up complications as early as possible and thereby avoid later more serious complications that affect quality of life and academics.

“Our mobile clinic plays a vital role in the communities and crèches by screening for Visual and Hearing deficiencies, with the purpose of preventing later complications like vision loss, deafness and subsequently learning difficulties and early school dropout or failure,” Lynette van Onselen, Director of the Healthy Mom and Baby Clinic.

Parents often don’t realise the importance of early screening as a tool to pick up hearing deficiencies from a very young age. Children’s speech, vocabulary and early learning is determined on their ability to hear.

The earlier corrections can be made, with either hearing tools or surgery, the higher the chance is that the child will not lose crucial information. Similarly, the vision screening can pick up the major contributors of vision loss later in life.

“We can refer these little clients to Ophthalmologists for early correction, especially as early correction is not as invasive as late correction techniques,” added van Onselen.

Whilst the tests are very quick and stress free, both screenings are done with specialized machines. An estimated 1% to 2% of the population suffer from hearing loss.

Amblyopia, which occurs in early childhood when nerve pathways between the brain and an eye aren’t properly stimulated, affects between 6% and 7%, but this can be much higher. Van Onselen tells of a recent school visit, where six of the ten children tested, required further assistance.

Article continues below...

The Mobile Clinic is about taking the service to the community, with a focus on ‘Mom and Baby’, focusing on the first 1000 days of a baby’s life. Sister Jakkie and her colleagues also do home visits as part of the revitalization of Primary Health Care.

The funding from Jeffreys Bay Wind Farm supports the mobile clinic’s operational costs, the employment of a Nurse Assistant and a full-time Professional Nurse.

“We believe that the HMBC plays an incredibly important role within our communities and are honoured to be able to assist in making their services available to the more remote areas in Jeffreys Bay.

Furthermore, the Mobile Clinic is powered by clean, green renewable energy – the fitted solar panels power the fridge and electrical points making this initiative a perfect fit for our funding” explained Anna Letsoalo, Senior Economic Development Officer for Jeffreys Bay Wind Farm.

The HMBC was founded in 2002 due to an overwhelming need in the community for a specialized clinic that focused on improving the health of mothers and children.

This non-profit organization is committed to delivering professional private care to the most vulnerable and underprivileged women of the Jeffreys Bay community, in partnership with the Department of Health and its various financial donors.

Related Posts

Wind turbines being transported on the N2

Residents of the Kouga are advised of the latest delivery schedule of components for the Jeffreys Bay Wind Farm. Wind…

07 Aug 2013
Wind turbines on the N2 near Jeffreys Bay

Jeffreys Bay Wind Farm, one of the largest wind farms in South Africa, has started transporting wind turbines along the…

25 Jul 2013
jeffreys bay wind farm jeffreys bay early childhood development
Equipped to play and learn in Jeffreys Bay

Changes in lifestyle are affecting childhood experiences. With the increase in TV and other devices, time for playing outside is…

05 Jun 2019
Becoming money wise in Jeffreys Bay

A pioneering NPO, which provides financial education and business training for its predominantly-women members, recently celebrated its 11th year anniversary….

19 Aug 2019
Wind Turbines to be transported to JBay

Jeffreys Bay Wind Farm, one of the largest wind farms in South Africa, has announced that it will begin transporting…

17 Jul 2013
Turning trash into treasure in Jeffreys Bay

Jeffreys Bay – The JBay Recycling Project is an established community programme situated in Madiba Bay that teaches children a…

18 Sep 2019
JBay Wind Farm supplies power to the grid

The Jeffreys Bay Wind Farm has announced that 10 of the wind turbines have now commenced supplying power to Eskom….

29 Jan 2014
Wind Farm supports family clinic in JBay

The Healthy Mom & Baby Clinic, which was founded 10 years ago, is set to receive a R440 000 donation…

13 Aug 2014
healthy mom baby clinic
Providing health care to the needy in Jeffreys Bay

The Healthy Mom and Baby Clinic’s (HMBC) Mobile Clinic recently embarked on a community outreach campaign, in partnership with the…

25 Aug 2018
JBay launches one of Africa's biggest wind farms

The three billion rand Jeffreys Bay Wind Farm, located between the towns of Jeffreys Bay and Humansdorp, was officially inaugurated…

14 Jul 2014
jeffreys bay wind farm jeffreys bay
Only 35 % of children in South Africa can read, write and count.

Mathematics under performance is a concern in South Africa, as reported by the current Minister of Education Naledi Pandor, who…

21 Sep 2018
Kouga Municipality and Fountains Mall collect clothes for babies

More than 600 items of baby clothes were collected on Mandela Day in a joint programme run by Kouga Municipality…

16 Aug 2018
Renewable energy creates jobs for JBay locals

  As South Africa embarks on the development of a renewable energy industry, the Jeffreys Bay Wind Farm has focused on skills…

22 Nov 2013
Final turbine delivered to JBay Wind Farm

Jeffreys Bay Wind Farm, one of the largest wind farms in South Africa, transported its final load from the Port…

24 Feb 2014
Boost for child literacy in Kouga

Twenty-four Grade R teachers, who form part of the Jeffreys Bay Wind Farm’s Literacy Programmes, have completed an in-depth early…

10 May 2018