Kouga Municipality is looking for a Chief Financial Officer

The Kouga Local Municipality is inviting applications from suitably qualified persons for appointment in the following key vacancy:

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Permanent Employment Contract

SALARY: An all-inclusive package ranging from R 1 026 342, R 1 207 460, to R 1 388 579 per annum is payable in line with Government Gazette No. 42023 dated 8 November 2018, Local Government: Municipal Systems Act (32/2000):

Total remuneration packages payable to Municipal Managers and Managers directly accountable to Municipal Managers, subject to the signing of a performance contract, a performance agreement and declaration of Financial interests.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

A Bachelor degree in Accounting, Finance or Economics or a relevant qualification registered on the National Qualifications Framework at an NQF level 7 with a minimum of 360 credits;

Minimum of seven (7) years at senior and middle management level. 2 of the 7 years must be at senior management level preferably within the local government environment;

Willing to undergo security vetting;

Wiling to complete a competency assessment test;

Certificate in Municipal Finance Management or Certificate Program in Municipal Development (CPMD) in line with Minimum regulations on competency level of 2007;

Must comply with Government notice 40593 National Treasury no. 91 dated 3 February 2017;

High level of computer literacy;

Own Transport;

Valid drivers licence and;

Clean criminal record.

KNOWLEDGE

Advanced knowledge and understanding of relevant policy and legislation;

Advanced understanding of institutional governance systems and performance management;

Advanced understanding of council operations and delegation of powers;

Good knowledge of the Supply Chain Management Regulations and Preferential Procurement Policy Framework Act, 2000 (Act No: 5 of 2000);

Ability to provide strategic, visionary and innovative leadership.;

An in-depth practical knowledge and understanding of the MFMA, GRAP, GAMAP, DORA, Treasury regulations, Municipal policies and By-laws;

Ability to communicate and negotiate at all levels of government and with all relevant stakeholders.

KEY COMPETENCIES

Strategic direction and Leadership

Legislation, policy and implementation

People Management

Programme and Project Management

Strategic and operational Financial Management

Supply Chain Management

Governance, ethics and values in financial leadership and management

Financial and performance reporting

Moral competence

Risk and change management

Planning and organising

Analysis and innovation

Knowledge and Information Management

Communication and stakeholder relations

Audit and Assurance

Article continues below...

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Ensure the provision of an effective financial management service by implementing and maintaining an effective Financial Management Service inclusive of policies, procedures, standards, practices, anti-corruption measures and an effective accounting service within the Municipality;

Provides strategic direction to the financial planning and budgeting process within the Municipality, and ensure that the strategic plan is consistent with the MTEF, MFMA and Treasury Regulations;

Ensure effective revenue collection systems that are consistent with the Municipal Systems Act and an effective system of expenditure management;

Provides strategic ICT direction and support business needs;

Supports the Accounting Officer and other Senior Managers in the execution of their functions;

Oversee and lead the budgeting process in compliance with National Treasury guidelines and to monitor the utilization of budgets within the organisation.

Applicants must submit a formal application form and a comprehensive CV, certified copy of qualifications, identity document and drivers license.

Applications must be submitted electronically as one PDF document to [email protected] Application forms can be obtained from the Municipal website, www.kouga.gov.za and must reach the Human Resource Manager on or before Friday, 24 January 2020 at 12:00.

For any enquiries contact Mr. D De Jager: 042 2002 200.

Disqualification:

Please note that the following can lead to disqualification:

Non-submission of originally certified copies of academic records.

Canvassing of councillors.

Submission of fraudulent qualifications and/ or documents.

Photo: Isabeau Joubert