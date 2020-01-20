Five arrested after robbery at BayWest Mall

The Port Elizabeth Police arrested five suspects shortly after they robbed a cell phone shop in Baywest Mall on Sunday.

BayWest Mall is situated just outside Port Elizabeth on the N2 towards Jeffreys Bay.

The five suspects entered the store at around 14:30 and told staff and customers that it was a robbery.

“They took an employee to the back and removed cell phones. They fled the scene in a waiting BMW. No one was injured in the robbery,” said the Police.

Colonel Naidu said police were immediately alerted and SAPS Kabega Park as well as members from neighbouring stations responded.

She said police received information and swooped on a house in Delta Street in Morningside and the suspects were arrested, some as they tried to flee.

“The house was searched and approximately 150 cell phones were recovered and the getaway vehicle was also seized,” Colonel Naidu said.

The five, aged between 22 and 35, were detained for business robbery and are expected to appear in court soon.

Police are investigating their possible links to other business robberies in and around Port Elizabeth where cell phones were stolen.

Source: Algoa FM