Kouga’s water supply under pressure due to lack of rain

The total combined capacity of Kouga’s main supply dams has dropped to below 30 % for the first time since the big rains of September 2018.

Those rains, which saw more than 200 mm measured in parts of the catchment areas in the Langkloof, bumped the main supply dams up to a combined 55% of capacity.

In the week preceding those rains, the combined level was at just 18%.

According to the PE Branch of the SA weather service, 2019 was one of the region’s driest on record and it is reflected in the level of Kouga’s main supply dams, which has now dropped to an average 29.56% of total combined capacity.

According to figures released by the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro (who manage the dams in Kouga) on Friday morning, the largest of the supply dams, the Kouga, is at just 22.98%, the Churchill at 89 %, and the Impofu at 17 %.

The Kouga Municipality received R 151 million in drought relief funding from National Treasury last year to bring additional groundwater supply into the water grid.

Boreholes are being dug and equipped primarily in Humansdorp and Jeffreys Bay, while the Gamtoos valley remains a problem as the boreholes that have been explored having a high saline content.

Once the boreholes are fully operational, most of the towns in Kouga will enjoy water security.