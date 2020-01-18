Kouga’s water supply under pressure due to lack of rain

Kouga’s water supply under pressure due to lack of rain
Jeffreys Bay 18 January 2020

The total combined capacity of Kouga’s main supply dams has dropped to below 30 % for the first time since the big rains of September 2018.

Those rains, which saw more than 200 mm measured in parts of the catchment areas in the Langkloof, bumped the main supply dams up to a combined 55% of capacity.

In the week preceding those rains, the combined level was at just 18%.

According to the PE Branch of the SA weather service, 2019 was one of the region’s driest on record and it is reflected in the level of Kouga’s main supply dams, which has now dropped to an average 29.56% of total combined capacity.

According to figures released by the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro (who manage the dams in Kouga) on Friday morning, the largest of the supply dams, the Kouga, is at just 22.98%, the Churchill at 89 %, and the Impofu at 17 %.

Article continues below...

The Kouga Municipality received R 151 million in drought relief funding from National Treasury last year to bring additional groundwater supply into the water grid.

Boreholes are being dug and equipped primarily in Humansdorp and Jeffreys Bay, while the Gamtoos valley remains a problem as the boreholes that have been explored having a high saline content.

Once the boreholes are fully operational, most of the towns in Kouga will enjoy water security.

Related Posts

crime humansdorp jeffreys bay
92 arrested for various crimes in Jeffreys Bay region

Jeffreys Bay – Trilateral operations in the Humansdorp Cluster netted 92 people for crimes ranging from armed robberies to non-serious…

03 Jul 2019
Will Slater take his 5th Billabong Pro title?

  Kelly Slater the nine-time ASP World Champion and current ASP World No. 1, is having a run at winning…

09 Jul 2010
Aston Bay road blocked with burning tyres

Aston Bay and Paradise Beach residents have endured nearly a week of danger when driving to and from town due…

28 Oct 2016
Mentors Plaza robbed by four men

The police in Jeffreys Bay are appealing for information that can lead to the arrest of four male suspects who…

29 May 2017
corona open jbay jbay winterfest
Stephanie Gilmore Claims Historic 7th Surfing World Title

Stephanie Gilmore claimed an historic seventh World Surfing Title at Honolua Bay in Hawaii. Gilmore’s incredible achievement comes following remaining…

28 Nov 2018
Photo of the day – jamming at Supertubes

The first ground swell that heralds the arrival of winter arrived in JBay over the weekend. Solid waves and good…

23 Mar 2016
Improve your health with OZONE

  Our bodies need oxygen to survive and can become deprived of adequate levels of oxygen through improper breathing, polluted…

10 Jun 2010
Kouga Municipality and Fountains Mall collect clothes for babies

More than 600 items of baby clothes were collected on Mandela Day in a joint programme run by Kouga Municipality…

16 Aug 2018
Sewage spill under control

Residents were expecting yet another sewage spill into the ocean at Main Beach this week as Municipal officials constructed a…

24 Nov 2011
endurade jbay X trail run jbay winterfest corona open jbay jeffreys bay
Online entries are closing for Endurade JBayX Trail Run

Online entries for the 2019 Endurade JBayX Trail Run, are closing on Friday. This three-stage trail run series, with day…

04 Jul 2019
jbay makiti jeffreys bay festival
Opportunity for cleaning companies at JBay Makiti

Cleaning companies from the Kouga region have been invited to register on the database for the upcoming JBay Makiti, set…

23 Feb 2019
Heats announced for 2010 Xcel Pro Jeffreys Bay

The Mexican Restaurant in Jeffreys Bay was cooking last night as it was the venue of the opening function of…

30 Apr 2010
trans baviaans
Trans Baviaans set to take place in August

The Trans Baviaans is without a doubt South Africa’s iconic ultra-endurance mountain bike race. Now in its fifteenth year the…

25 Jul 2018
J’Bay Surfers to compete in Billabong Pro Junior Vic Bay

South Africa’s top junior surfers will be vying for coveted invitations to compete in the inaugural ASP World Junior Tour…

10 Aug 2010
Why should you become a member of the Residents Association?

In order to protect our right to decent service from the Kouga Municipality, we must all stand together with other…

17 Mar 2011