Suitably qualified, capable and experienced Service Providers are hereby invited to submit tenders for the Appointment of a service provider for the Development of the Jeffreys Bay precinct plan.

Tenders:

An electronic copy of the tender document will be available on E-Tender portal www.etender.gov.za or the municipal website www.kouga.gov.za. Printed copies of the Tender Document will be available at a non- refundable fee of R300 per document as from Friday, 17 January 2020 from the Registry Section, 33 Da Gama Road, Jeffreys Bay 6330

Tel No: 042 2002200.

Please note:

• Telegraphic, telephonic, telex, facsimile, email or late tenders will not be accepted.

• This contract will be evaluated on the 80/20 point scoring system

• A minimum functional assessment score of 70% will be applicable to this contract.

• The Guidelines for locally produced goods or locally manufactured goods with a stipulated minimum threshold where applicable will be applied.

• A valid SARS Tax Clearance Certificate and the Tax compliance Status pin to be submitted.

• Prospective Service Providers must register on Kouga Municipality’s Supplier database as per the registration requirements.

• The National Treasury Central Supplier Database Summary report must be submitted.

• In order to claim Preference points a valid originally or certified B-BBEE Status level Verification certificate or a Sworn Affidavit completed on the DTI format must be submitted to validate the claim.

• The Council reserves the right to accept any tender and, or part thereof, appoint more than one contractor, and does not bind itself to accept the lowest or any tender. The Council reserves the right to appoint any contractor.

• The validity period for submission must be 120 days from the closing date.

• Tenders that are deposited in the incorrect box or delivered to any other venue will not be considered.

Any inquiries relating to this tender must be submitted in writing via e-mail to [email protected]kouga.gov.za and copied to [email protected]

Completed documents in a sealed envelope endorsed “NOTICE NO: 5/2020: “APPOINTMENT OF A SERVICE PROVIDER FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF THE JEFFREYS BAY PRECINCT PLAN”, must be placed in the Tender Box 21 St Croix Street (back entrance) or 16 Woltemade Street (front entrance), Jeffrey’s Bay, Room 122 on or before MONDAY, 17 FEBRUARY 2020 at 12:00.

C. DU PLESSIS

MUNICIPAL MANAGER JEFFREYS BAY

