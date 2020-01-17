DarkFEST 2020 returns to Stellenbosch

DarkFEST 2020 is officially on with hallowed ground set to be broken this week, where the world famous freeride course will be carved out of the mountains of the Helsend Dirt compound in Stellenbosch.

From 3-8th February, the biggest names in freeride MTB will be gearing up to ride the biggest dirt jumps in the world!

The legend of DarkFEST began as a video clip filmed in the UK way back in 2014 by Sam Reynolds and friends with the Pure Darkness series racking up millions of views and becoming a runaway success.

Celebrating 4 years of being a renowned FEST series event, the incredible journey from the hills of Surrey to the mountains of South Africa, is now live on Sam’s youtube here!

Sam is especially hyped for the 2020 event.

“This year will be a special one for me because of my injury testing the jumps in 2019, forcing me to watch from the side-line, so the anticipation is even higher than usual,” reckoned Sam. “It has only made me more motivated to get out there and build some beasts after waiting all year!”

With the help of his expert build team of Clemens Kaudela and Nico Vink, the course will start taking shape in the next month.

“We will be improving and extending the already mental course with extra attention on the last features. We’ll make the last jump even bigger and make another feature after as well, but you’ll have to tune in to the build videos for updates!”

The rider list includes some legendary DarkFEST veterans as well as some young guns to make the most rounded and awesome rider line up of any event ever seen- check the full line-up here!

“I’m so excited for the 4th edition of Darkfest,” reckons Reynolds.” I can’t wait to continue the wild experiment that tests us all to see how big we can go!”